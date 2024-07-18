Donald Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Tiger Woods in 2019. Photo / The Washington Post via Getty Images

Tiger Woods has revealed he feels jaded before Thursday’s first round of The Open Championship because he missed out on a night’s sleep on his private jet to Royal Troon as he watched the fallout of the attempted assassination of former US President Donald Trump.

Trump, 78, was millimetres away from death after a bullet grazed his ear during a rally in Pennsylvania on the weekend.

Woods, who was on a flight from his Florida home at the time the news broke, was absorbed in the coverage of the incident.

“I didn’t accomplish a lot because I wasn’t in the right frame of mind,” Woods said. “It was a long night [because of the assassination attempt] and that’s all we watched the entire time on the way over here. I didn’t sleep at all on the flight, and then we just got on the golf course.”

Trump was wounded after multiple shots were fired from a sniper, later identified as Thomas Crooks. One other person was killed and two more injured before the 20-year-old Crooks was shot dead by Secret Service agents.