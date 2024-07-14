Authorities say Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, attempted to assassinate Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania campaign rally.

Trump was shot in the ear during the gunfire and was treated at a medical facility.

Audience member Corey Comperatore died protecting his family . Two other men suffered critical injuries.

The FBI is investigating the incident, which happened two days before the start of the Republican National Convention.

The FBI has named 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the shooter in what it described as an assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

The Secret Service said its agents “neutralised” the shooter, who is now dead. Trump said in a post on Truth Social that he was “shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear.” One spectator was killed and two others were critically injured.

STORY CONTINUES AFTER LIVE BLOG

STORY CONTINUES

In the hours after the shooting, explosive material was found in the gunman’s vehicle and at his home, according to a person familiar with the investigation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss it.

It wasn’t immediately clear if that material was part of functional explosive devices, the person said.

Thomas Matthew Crooks at his graduation from Bethel Park High School in 2022.

Investigators have also gathered some evidence indicating that the rifle used in the attack was originally purchased by the gunman’s father, the person said, cautioning that the investigation is continuing.

The weapon is believed to be an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle, said a US official and another person familiar with the investigation, also speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss it.

Police cars outside the residence of Thomas Matthew Crooks in Pennsylvania. Photo / Getty Images

Bethel Park is a suburb of about 34,000 people, seven miles (11km) south of Pittsburgh and about 65km south of Butler. Residents on Sunday described the borough as a tightknit community made up of small business owners and self-described family men who like to talk about their children but not about politics.

The fire department consists entirely of volunteers, said Stephen Diethorn, 66, who with his wife owns Ma and Pop’s diner. “People like to help each other, and they like to get along.”

Voter registration of Thomas Matthew Crooks, the shooter at the Trump rally in Butler, Pa on July 14, 2024 (NZT).

Crooks was registered as a Republican, according to Pennsylvania’s voter status records. Campaign finance records show that someone by the name of Thomas Crooks, with the same street address as the suspected shooter, gave $15 to the Progressive Turnout Project, a Democratic voter-turnout organization, in January, 2021.

A search of court records did not indicate any criminal history.

Crooks had no ties to the US military, Pentagon spokesman Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder said Sunday.

“We’ve confirmed with each of the military service branches that there is no military service affiliation for the suspect with that name or date of birth in any branch, active or reserve component in their respective databases,” Ryder said in a statement.

Thomas Crooks, seen in a yearbook photo, was killed after firing shots at a Donald Trump campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

The FBI urged anyone with relevant information to submit it to the agency.

A local media outlet’s list of graduates of Bethel Park High School in 2022 listed Crooks as one of 20 students to have received a $500 prize for math and science from the school that year. Bethel Park High School did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

In a news conference Saturday evening, before the alleged shooter was named, FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Kevin Rojek said the agency did not yet know his motivation. “Our investigators are working tirelessly to attempt to identify what that motive was,” he said.

Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens was asked whether the shooter acted alone and responded that it was “too early to say that.”

“It will be some time until we can conclusively … answer that question,” he added.

Former US President Donald Trump was hit in his right ear in a shooting at his rally in the US state of Pennsylvania. Infographic / Getty Images

Bivens described a “chaotic” scene at the rally after shots were fired in Trump’s direction as he was speaking on the rally stage. He said federal and local agencies were working together to interview witnesses and process the crime scene.

An initial review of online social media platforms revealed little about the shooter. Discord, the online gaming chat platform, said Sunday that it had removed a “rarely utilized” account that was linked to him.

“We have found no evidence that it was used to plan this incident, promote violence, or discuss his political views,” said Clint Smith, Discord’s chief legal officer. Discord is cooperating with law enforcement, Smith said.

By early Sunday, authorities had sealed off the area around the shooter’s home. Local fire department vehicles restricted access for several blocks, allowing only residents and investigators to enter.

Trump Rally Gunman Seen Opening Fire & Getting Killed Seconds Later in New Video | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/AYA2rTq1eG — TMZ (@TMZ) July 14, 2024

In the streets outside that area, the neighbourhood seemed apolitical, with no yard signs for any cause or candidate.

But Diethorn, the diner owner, said he had noticed political tension intensifying somewhat in recent years.

Last year, he had to come out from the kitchen to break up an argument between a man who supported President Biden and another who liked Trump. They were yelling. He encouraged them to “be civil.”

Then a few months ago, a man who rides his bicycle around town in a colonial outfit with a big Trump sign decided to park outside of the diner. Diethorn asked him to move across the street. He didn’t want anything controversial to discourage business.

The separation between food and politics collapsed Sunday morning, as the TV mounted above the four pots of coffee flashed pictures of the former president bleeding from the ear next to the words “Bethel Park.”

“To see a statement talking about [Bethel Park] High School on TV, it’s insane, like out of a movie or something” said customer Tony Serkis, 51. “Unfortunately, it is scarring this community right here.”

Serkis, a lifelong conservative who works in IT, credits Trump with pushing economic policies during his first term that helped Serkis and his family. They were supposed to go to the rally Saturday, but scheduling conflicts prevented them from attending.

Serkis said he grew up with close friends who were liberal and thinks it is important for people who have differences to be able to talk to each other. “We’ve lost that,” he said. “I mean, someone tried to assassinate a former president.”