Former President Donald Trump, speaking at a rally in the swing state of Pennsylvania, seemingly narrowly dodged certain death after gunshots sounded, apparently clipping his ear.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro identified the man killed in the shooting at a rally for former president Donald Trump as Corey Comperatore, a father of two daughters who he said died trying to protect his family.

Shapiro said he had spoken with Comperatore’s wife, who asked him to share that “Corey died a hero”. She told the governor that Comperatore dived on top of his family to shield them from gunfire, which broke out in the early minutes of the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The FBI is investigating it as an assassination attempt on the former President.

Corey Comperatore, 50, was killed in a shooting at a Donald Trump campaign rally in Pennsylvania on July 13 2024.

Two other men were gravely wounded in the attack, and were transported to a Pittsburgh hospital, where they were in critical condition.