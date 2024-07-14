Advertisement
Home / World

Corey Comperatore, victim in Trump rally shooting, died while shielding his family from gunfire

Washington Post
2 mins to read
Former President Donald Trump, speaking at a rally in the swing state of Pennsylvania, seemingly narrowly dodged certain death after gunshots sounded, apparently clipping his ear.

Follow live coverage of the Donald Trump assassination attempt here

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro identified the man killed in the shooting at a rally for former president Donald Trump as Corey Comperatore, a father of two daughters who he said died trying to protect his family.

Shapiro said he had spoken with Comperatore’s wife, who asked him to share that “Corey died a hero”. She told the governor that Comperatore dived on top of his family to shield them from gunfire, which broke out in the early minutes of the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The FBI is investigating it as an assassination attempt on the former President.

Corey Comperatore, 50, was killed in a shooting at a Donald Trump campaign rally in Pennsylvania on July 13 2024.
Two other men were gravely wounded in the attack, and were transported to a Pittsburgh hospital, where they were in critical condition.

Shapiro described Comperatore as a firefighter, a churchgoer and a proud “girl dad”. He was “so excited” to attend the rally, Shapiro said.

“Corey was the best of us,” Shapiro added.

Comperatore was the former chief of the Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. He worked as an engineer, according to a LinkedIn profile matching his name and photo.

For Comperatore’s family members, there was grief and shock.

The shooting “claimed the life of my brother”, Dawn Comperatore Schafer wrote in a post on Facebook. “The hatred for one man took the life of the one man we loved the most.”

Her younger brother had just turned 50 and had “so much life left to experience”, she wrote. “This feels like a terrible nightmare but we know it is our painful reality.”

