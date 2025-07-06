Police officers are seen collecting evidence at the scene of an arson attack at one of Melbourne's oldest synagogues. Photo / Getty Images

The prime ministers of Australia and Israel have condemned an arson attack on a busy Melbourne synagogue, which rattled worshippers but caused no injuries.

Detectives from the Counter Terrorism Security Investigation Unit said they have charged a 34-year-old man after a suspicious fire at the synagogue in East Melbourne on Friday night.

It is alleged the man was seen walking through Parliament Gardens before entering the grounds of the synagogue on Albert St on July 4 about 8pm.

Police said around 20 people were eating a meal in observation of Shabbat, the Jewish day of rest at the time of the fire.

The worshippers escaped unscathed through the back of the synagogue before firefighters doused the blaze.