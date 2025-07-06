“Last night’s arson attack on the synagogue in east Melbourne is cowardly, is an act of violence and antisemitism, and has no place in Australian society,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the synagogue attack “reprehensible”, and also said there had been a separate “violent assault” against an Israeli restaurant by “pro-Palestinian rioters” in the Australian city.
“I view with utmost gravity the antisemitic attacks that occurred last night in Melbourne”, Netanyahu said.
“We demand that the Australian government take all action to deal with the rioters to the fullest extent of the law and prevent similar attacks in the future”.
Jewish neighbourhoods in Melbourne and Sydney have in recent months been hit by a wave of antisemitic vandalism.
Masked arsonists firebombed a different Melbourne synagogue last December, prompting the Government to create a federal task force targeting antisemitism.
Victoria state police have charged the man with a string of offences, including reckless conduct endangering life.
“Detectives will continue to examine the intent and ideology of the person charged to determine if the incident is in fact terrorism,” police said.
- Agence France-Presse (additional reporting, NZ Herald)