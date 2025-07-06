Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World
Updated

Australian, Israeli PMs condemn Melbourne synagogue arson attack

AFP
2 mins to read

Police officers are seen collecting evidence at the scene of an arson attack at one of Melbourne's oldest synagogues. Photo / Getty Images

Police officers are seen collecting evidence at the scene of an arson attack at one of Melbourne's oldest synagogues. Photo / Getty Images

The prime ministers of Australia and Israel have condemned an arson attack on a busy Melbourne synagogue, which rattled worshippers but caused no injuries.

Detectives from the Counter Terrorism Security Investigation Unit said they have charged a 34-year-old man after a suspicious fire at the synagogue in East Melbourne on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World