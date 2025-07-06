Workplace Health and Safety Queensland inspectors are now on site and making inquiries.
“Workplace Health and Safety Queensland have been notified about an incident at Pilton, near Toowoomba earlier today,” a spokesman told NewsWire.
Due to unforeseen circumstances, the zoo will be closed all day today.Posted by Darling Downs Zoo on Saturday 5 July 2025
“WHSQ Inspectors are onsite and making inquiries. No further comment can be made at this time.”
The zoo declined to comment on the incident when contacted by NewsWire.
Steve and Stephanie Robinson have owned and operated the zoo for 20 years, which is home to tawny and rare white lions, as well as lion cubs.
Recently, the zoo promoted supervised encounters with its lionesses on social media.
“Each day at 10am they are on supervised display to our visitors and are also available for some personalised encounters,” the zoo shared.
“These encounters are strictly monitored to ensure their enjoyment of them and their wellbeing.
“Every cent of the money that they raise goes into a fund to build an expanded multi pride lion complex to cater for the needs of our enlarged lion family.”
More to come.