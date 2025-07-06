Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A woman in her 50s has been rushed to hospital after sustaining significant injuries from a lion attack at a zoo in Queensland.

Emergency services were called to the Darling Downs Zoo, a popular wildlife park near Toowoomba, about 8.30am on Sunday morning following reports a woman had been bitten by the big cat.

It is understood the woman, reportedly an employee of the zoo, lost her arm in the attack.

Paramedics flew her to Brisbane’s Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

In a brief Facebook post published on Sunday morning, the zoo said it would be “closed all day today” because of “unforeseen circumstances.”