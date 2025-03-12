Rory McIlroy believes Tiger Woods is unlikely to play any golf this year but is backing the 15-time major champion to attempt a comeback after his latest injury woe.
Woods stunned the world of golf yesterday after revealing he had suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon as he prepared to make his return to competitive golf, potentially at next month’s Masters in Augusta.
However his injury, which typically requires several months of recovery and rehabilitation, torpedoed his planned comeback, and cast a shadow over the remainder of the season.
Speaking today on the eve of the opening round of The Players Championship in Florida, Northern Ireland star McIlroy expressed his sympathy for Woods' plight.
“It sucks,” McIlroy said of Woods injury.