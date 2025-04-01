The alternative plan also included perimeter walkways and cycleways, ecological enhancement areas, and aimed to retain trees where possible while planting new ones as well.

The alternative design would see Takapuna Golf Course retained while making necessary changes to meet flood relief goals.

The design was made based on calculations made by specialist engineers and was created to show that flood storage objectives could be achieved without getting rid of the golf course.

“Courses around the world are being designed and can be modified to support flood mitigation during extreme weather events,” Kerr said.

“The ability to integrate stormwater storage within a multi-use recreational environment is a well-established practice internationally and is being successfully implemented in major cities across Europe, the United States and Asia.

“Under this new design for Takapuna, thousands more people will be able to enjoy the space, whether they’re playing golf, walking, or cycling, all while the course serves a vital role in flood management.”

Kerr said the key was redesigning the course in a way that integrated the required flood-relief functions without compromising playability.

The proposed modifications would see the fairways strategically contoured to temporarily store stormwater during heavy rainfall.

“With the right design strategy, it can not only continue to thrive but also evolve into a world-class, multi-purpose facility that benefits golfers, international visitors and the wider public. There is no reason Auckland can’t adopt global best practices to achieve this.”

Under the council proposal, the park would become part of a blue-green network able to be used by the community for the majority of the time, and could incorporate walking and recreational facilities as well as a wetland that floods in large storm events.

The work would be carried out in stages; the first of which would include the design and consenting of critical flood management infrastructure at AF Thomas Park.

Tom Mansell, the council’s head of sustainable partnerships (healthy waters and flood resilience), said this first stage was a critical step for the Wairau blue-green network.

“The redevelopment of the park would provide the equivalent to 220 Olympic-sized swimming pools or 550 million litres of water storage in a flood event, which is a significant increase from the park’s current 60 million litre capacity,” he said.

“This would protect downstream residential properties as well as road flooding to Nile, Waterloo and Alma Roads in Milford – which are access points for North Shore Hospital and Westlake Boys’ and Girls’ High Schools.”

