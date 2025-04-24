“We had a lot of fun last year. We played really well and just to be able to get out on a golf course with a mate and do that, I like that style of things; being able to talk, being able to have a bit more fun on the golf course, maybe take it just that little bit less seriously, just made it a bit easier in that respect,” Fox told the Herald.

“This sort of kickstarted my season last year and I would certainly like to do something similar this year. I feel like my golf game’s close – I think I’ve said that to you every week for the past, probably, eight weeks.

“There is a lot of good in there, Garrick’s playing really well as well so hopefully we can put it together.”

The pair flew to New Orleans together after last weekend’s tournament in the Dominican Republic. Fox finished in a tie for 59th at even par for the tournament, making a good start but being unable to capitalise, then battling with the conditions in the weekend rounds. There was plenty of good golf in there for Fox, but he admits he made some frustrating mistakes throughout the event.

Ryan Fox: 'You’ve got to celebrate your wins.' Photo / Photosport

Higgo, who lost his tour card in 2024, won the event by one shot at –14, after American Joel Dahmen bogeyed the last three holes.

“We were always planning on playing this week together and, you know, it’s certainly a nice bonus jumping on the form horse of last week as well,” Fox said.

“We flew together on Sunday night; there might have been a little bit of rum drunk, there was a little bit of wine drunk on the flight. I’m a big believer in you’ve got to celebrate your wins in that regard.

“He worked his butt off to get back to this point, and if you’ve got to be able to let your hair down and celebrate in those situations. He’s been pretty tame with everything this year, as I said, he’s been working really hard, so it didn’t take him a lot to get a little bit slurry, which was good.

“We played some cards on the flight and everything and yeah, he deserved a celebration.”

Friends off the course, their playing partnership worked well last year and Higgo will again play the same model of golf ball as Fox in the alternate-shot format.

“That can be a little bit of a trip up if you get guys that play different model balls and everything, but Garrick last year was really happy to play my ball and liked it, so he’s doing the same again this year,” Fox confirmed.

“So everything in that regard’s just been kind of easy. Coming back to a course where you’ve played well and got good memories, that’s always nice, and, you know.

“I’ve seen him every week we’ve been in Jupiter [Florida] this year. I think he lives less than 100 yards from our house that we’re renting in Jupiter, just over the back fence.

“So, when we’re both off, I’d see him multiple times a week, play social golf with him as well. It’s great to have a teammate like that, who’s a good friend and we can have a laugh, and we’re not putting pressure on ourselves or anything like that.

“It’s just, go out, have a good time and, generally, if you can do that, it can translate into playing pretty well too.”

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.