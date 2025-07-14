Spectators watch from the seating surrounding the 18th green during practice ahead of the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland. Photo / AFP

Rory McIlroy insists the emotion of his return to Royal Portrush for this week’s British Open will not distract him from challenging for the title.

It will be the second time that Northern Ireland’s McIlroy has competed in his own country in the British Open after the tournament was staged at Royal Portrush in 2019.

Back then, the world No 2 tried to block out the noise surrounding the event’s return after a 68-year absence to the links where he set the course record of 61 as a 16-year-old.

But McIlroy struggled to handle the passionate support he received from local fans as he missed the cut by a stroke.

“I think I remember the ovation I got on the first tee on Thursday and not being ready for how I was going to feel,” the 36-year-old told reporters on Monday.