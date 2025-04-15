Brooks Koepka - Needs Masters, The Open

Koepka has an impressive five majors, two US Opens and three PGA Championships, the last of which at Oak Hill two years ago came after he joined LIV Golf. He held a two-shot lead going into the final round of the 2023 Masters only to shoot a 75 and finish second to Jon Rahm. This year an eight on the last saw him miss the cut. Koepka has four top 10s at the Open, including a sixth at Royal Birkdale which hosts the event next year. But his form at the majors has been inconsistent the last two years as he hasn’t made the top 20 at the last six including the missed cut at the Masters.

Dustin Johnson - Needs The Open, PGA Championship

Another LIV Golf player who is hard to judge on form but Johnson has shown in the past he’s got the goods to complete the slam. He’s finished second twice at the PGA Championship (2019 and 2020) and was runner-up at 2011 Open. He has six top 10s at the PGA and five at the Open. However, four missed cuts in his last six majors hint that LIV might not be the best for his major hopes.

Jon Rahm - Needs The Open, PGA Championship

The former world No 1 shocked the golfing world when he joined the LIV Golf tour at the end of 2023 and he hasn’t been in contention at any of the four majors he’s appeared in since. But the 30-year-old has plenty of major appearances left in him and he has a great record at the Open with three top 10s in the last four years. Royal Portrush this year should suit him as he shot two 68s there in 2019.

Collin Morikawa - Needs Masters, US Open

Morikawa is the youngest on this list and wouldn’t be surprised if he wins a major in 2025, though it may be one he already has. The PGA and Open champion has been on a great run at majors of late with five straight top 16 finishes including a third at last year’s Masters. The 28-year-old has two top-five finishes at both the Masters and the US Open, the two titles that elude him.

Scottie Scheffler - Needs PGA Championship, US Open, The Open

He needs to collect three of the four but the world No 1 will be favourite, or at least joint-favourite with McIlroy, at the remaining majors this year and likely for the many majors after. The two-time Masters champion has runner-up finishes at the US Open (2022) and the PGA Championship (2023). He’s only played in four Open Championships and made the top 25 every time. There’s no doubt Scheffler will win more majors, possibly doubling his tally this year.

Xander Schauffele - Needs Masters, US Open

Schauffele started 2024 with zero majors but after finally claiming his first at the PGA Championship, it was quickly followed with a second at Royal Troon. With those two wins he has the confidence to claim more. After a tie for eighth at the Masters he’s had five straight top 10s in majors, including the two wins. Expect him to be in contention in his PGA defence at Quail Hollow next month where he has performed well.

There’s a strong chance he heads to Augusta next year in the same shoes as McIlroy, needing the green jacket to complete the slam. He’s finished top 10 at Augusta the last three years, was second in 2019 and third in 2021.