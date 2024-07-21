Advertisement
Home / Sport / Golf

The Open Championship: Xander Schauffele wins at Royal Troon with stunning final round

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Xander Schauffele reacts on the 14th green on day four of The 152nd Open championship at Royal Troon. Photo / Getty Images

The Olympic champion is now the Open champion.

Xander Schauffele has claimed his second major of the year, winning the Open Championship with a final round 65 to claim a two-shot victory.

Starting the day a shot back from leader Billy Horschel, Schauffele shot the round of the day with four birdies coming on the back nine. It’s his second major of 2024 after winning the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Course. The world number three was two off the lead with nine to play and didn’t move to the top until the 13th hole, with a birdie moved him into a share of the lead with South Africa’s Thriston Lawrence.

Another birdie at the 14th at Schauffele went out on his own and ran away with it.

Justin Rose, playing with Schauffele, and Horschel both birdied the last to finish at seven-under.

Lawrence finished in fourth at six-under.

New Zealand’s Daniel Hillier carded a final round one-over 72 to finish in a share of 19th at three-over in his maiden major. Fellow Kiwi Ryan Fox had one of the rounds of the day with a four-under 67 which included six birdies and two bogeys to finish at five-over, up 45 places to finish t-25th.

After his celebrations with the Claret Jug, Schauffele will begin preparations of his defence at the Olympic tournament Le Golf National after winning gold in Tokyo.

The Open Championship leaderboard

1 Xander Schauffele -9

2 Justin Rose -7

T3 Thriston Lawrence -6

T3 Billy Horschel - 6

5 Russell Henley -5

6 Shane Lowry -4

T7 Jon Rahm -1

T7 Sunjae Im -1

T7 Scottie Scheffler -1

Also

T19 Daniel Hillier +3

T25 Ryan Fox +5


Latest from Golf

