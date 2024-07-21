Xander Schauffele reacts on the 14th green on day four of The 152nd Open championship at Royal Troon. Photo / Getty Images

The Olympic champion is now the Open champion.

Xander Schauffele has claimed his second major of the year, winning the Open Championship with a final round 65 to claim a two-shot victory.

Starting the day a shot back from leader Billy Horschel, Schauffele shot the round of the day with four birdies coming on the back nine. It’s his second major of 2024 after winning the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Course. The world number three was two off the lead with nine to play and didn’t move to the top until the 13th hole, with a birdie moved him into a share of the lead with South Africa’s Thriston Lawrence.

Another birdie at the 14th at Schauffele went out on his own and ran away with it.