Ryan Fox during a practice round at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Portrush, Antrim, ahead of The 153rd Open Championship. Photo / Getty Images

Ryan Fox has been paired with two major winners for the opening two rounds of the Open Championship at Royal Portrush starting tomorrow night.

Fox, who has won two PGA Tour events this year, will begin his first round at 9.25am (8.25pm NZT tomorrow) alongside Hideki Matsuyama of Japan and Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick.

Matsuyama won the Masters in 2021 while Fitzpatrick claimed his only major win at the US Open a year later. They tee off at 2.26pm (1.26am Saturday) in the second round.

Fox is playing in his ninth Open Championship having made the cut six times, including two top 25 finishes, with his best performance in 2019 when Royal Portrush last hosted the major.

Fellow Kiwi Daniel Hillier is also paired with a Masters winner, in former US Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson, along with Englishman Daniel Brown who he plays with on the DP World Tour. The trio will tee off at 11.58am (10.58pm NZT) in the first round and are out early on day two at 5.57pm NZT.