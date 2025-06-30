“They also do lots of fun things, craft activities and all sorts of different experiences during the week,” Fox says. “One day they might have a magician come in, or there might be a visit from an animal farm.

“We’ve even had tournaments where there were kids’ activities at the zoo, where we could take them for dinner and to feed the animals after hours.

“The tour does a really good job of involving families because a lot of us have kids out there, and it can get pretty lonely travelling by yourself. They really try to include the families as much as possible.”

Fox says taking the kids on planes at times can be tedious, but they’re used to the routine of not being at home all the time.

“They get quite excited when we stay in different houses and find new toys to play with for the week.

“I wouldn’t recommend dragging them around every single week like we did last year, that was pretty tough.”

Fox has enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2025, having initially struggled to adjust to the challenges of the PGA Tour, having previously played on the European Tour fulltime.

Injuries last year also didn’t help, but Fox has managed to score two titles this year, at the Myrtle Beach Classic and the Canadian Open, both via a playoff.

Fox says his eldest daughter is starting to understand the magnitude of his success.

“After the win in Canada, she came up to me and asked, ‘Daddy, did you win? Did you get the trophy?’ And I said, ‘Yep, I did’.”

“She definitely knows that Dad plays golf as a job, and she’s not too disappointed when I have to leave for golf anymore. She knows it’s what I have to do.

“But I don’t think there’s any real comprehension yet of what the PGA Tour is, or that Dad’s on TV every now and then. Still, it’s pretty cool that she understands at least that golf is what I do.”

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.