For Ryan Fox, staying patient has paid off in a big way.
The Kiwi golfer secured his second win on the PGA Tour today, taking out the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto. The victory comes about a month after his first, whenhe won the Myrtle Beach Classic in early May.
For the second time, Fox won in a playoff – needing four extra holes to separate himself from American Sam Burns.
“It’s crazy. The last four weeks I’ve played some of the best golf I’ve ever played and to get a couple of wins on the PGA Tour in a month is pretty surreal, to be honest.”
Fox only forced extra holes with a 5m (16.9ft) putt on the par-five 18th for birdie. It was a similar length and position to the one made by Burns, which gave the American the clubhouse lead at 18-under-par earlier in the day.
It’s the first time a Kiwi has won two events in a single season on the PGA Tour since Sir Bob Charles won the Houston Classic and the Open Championship in 1963. Fox also joins Charles as a Canadian Open winner, with the latter winning the 1968 tournament.
The win sees Fox qualify for next week’s US Open, the third major of the season.
It was advantage Burns off the tee to open the playoff at 18 – which was the only hole to be used in the playoff – who found the fairway while Fox found one of the bunkers to the right.
Fox hit a good shot out of the sand to be in a position to keep the pressure on Burns – and did exactly that to give himself a birdie putt from a similar length to the one he made to force the playoff.
Burns answered, leaving himself a putt for the win within 2m. They both settled for par and made the trek back to the tee box to play the hole again.
This time it was Fox with the putt to win, but he left his attempt at birdie short.
Back to the tee box they went for a third attempt to find a winner. This time, however, the hole location was changed to the other side of the green.
Two pars, and it was back to the tee box for a fourth attempt.
But a great drive followed by a beautiful second shot gave Fox a makeable shot at eagle while Burns left himself work to do on the green.
The American three-putted for par, meaning a two-putt would win it for Fox.
With a tap-in birdie, Fox became a two-time winner on the PGA Tour.
“[I] didn’t hit a couple of great shots in the playoff and Sam let me off there the first time around. [It was] nice to hit a good one on 18 that fourth time.
“That’s probably the best shot I’ve hit in my life and nice to do it in these circumstances.”
Heading into the final round tied for the lead at 14-under, the 38-year-old struggled to get going early.
Sending his first tee shot into the bushes, it was about as poor an opening shot as he could have hit. But he limited the damage with some smart play and scurried away with a par.
It wasn’t the only time Fox had to scramble early in his round, but with nothing but pars through the opening five holes, he kept himself in the hunt while others in the field were shooting the lights out.
A birdie on the par-four sixth got things going for the Kiwi, who had several more putts to make up shots but couldn’t capitalise.