“I need a really good week in Canada this week to get in, obviously, but 36 holes in a day, the day after Memorial, just felt like a bit of a stretch, to be honest,” Fox told the Herald.

“We’ll see how this week goes, but I wasn’t too disappointed to not go to US Open qualifying. Everyone that went there yesterday looked pretty beaten up today. It’s a pretty long day; they don’t call it the longest day in golf for no reason.”

“I felt like where I was in the world after Myrtle, if I had a really good week in one of those three weeks that I was playing, I could get myself high enough in the world to get in on the world rankings. This is the last shot this week, so we’ll see how it goes.”

Ryan Fox is currently ranked at No 75 in the world. Photo / Photosport

Fox sits about 13 points outside of the top 60 heading into this week and would likely need to finish in the top three to make the US Open, factoring in the results of others. It is projected that the winner will bag 48.9 world ranking points, with 29.3 for second and 19.5 for third.

The 38-year-old had a strong showing in the Canadian event last year, going into the final round in the hunt before ultimately finishing in a tie for seventh.

The event is being played at a different course this time around, with TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley hosting it this year.

Fox expected scoring could be quite low this week with the course having some “big holes, big wide fairways and some big slopey greens”.

“It’s always a good event in Canada, the crowds come out. I think because it’s a National Open, it just feels a little bit bigger than a normal event, and I’m looking forward to it this week. It looks like we’re going to get some good weather too, which is a nice change.”

While qualification for the US Open would be ideal, Fox has set his targets further afield for the rest of the year.

After a top-20 finish at the Memorial, he moved into No 60 on the FedEx Cup (PGA Tour) rankings, which puts him in a good position for the top 70 playoffs later in the year.

“I obviously need a couple more decent weeks in there, but last week at Memorial helps. Hopefully, I’ll get into the Travelers [Championship] on that Swing 5 [qualification] again; this week counts for that, so a good week will definitely get me in. But I think, regardless, I’m probably still looking reasonably good on the points list for that.

“I’ve got lots of chances. Obviously, the Scottish Open, and I’m in the British Open as well. I’ve got plenty of good events to play and lots of FedEx Cup points to play with to get myself in those playoffs, and that’s where I can really set myself up for next year, getting in that top 50.

“That’s the goal now, and guaranteeing being in all those big events for next year.”

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.