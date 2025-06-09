Ahead of the event, Fox told the Herald his target for the rest of the year was to solidify his spot in the PGA Tour playoffs and securing a top 50 finish for the year. With the points he earned in Canada, the 38-year-old has jumped from No 75 to No 32 in the world, and up to No 25 in the FedEx Cup standings.

For 2025 so far, Fox has won $5.52m – $4.7m of that being across his last five tournaments.

While the win at Myrtle Beach guaranteed him a spot on the PGA Tour for the next two years, the win in Canada also cemented Fox a place in next year’s Masters at Augusta, which he missed out on this year, along with the Players Championship.

Ryan Fox at the PGA Championship last month. Photo / Photosport

Fox had to fight for the win in Canada, needing four playoff holes to get the better of American Sam Burns after making a clutch birdie to force a playoff on the final hole of his fourth round.

Both men made birdies on the par-five 18th in regulation to finish 18-under-par for the tournament, they continued to match each other in extra play.

With only the 18th hole being used in the sudden-death elimination format, both missed good chances to win and after still being level twice more, the hole position was changed.

Once more they matched each other, before Fox played what he called one of the best shots of his life to give himself an eagle putt.

Ultimately, Burns couldn’t match him for placement and three-putted for par. That left Fox with two putts for the win; a tap-in birdie sealing the title.

Ryan Fox’s PGA Tour season so far

Made cuts:

RBC Canadian Open – 1. Myrtle Beach Classic – 1. Texas Children’s Houston Open - T15. The Players Championship - T20. The Memorial Tournament – T20. PGA Championship – T28. Valspar Championship - T47. Corales Puntacana Championship - T59. CJ Cup Byron Nelson - T60. Phoenix Open - T63.

Missed cuts:

Mexico Open, Cognizant Classic, Valero Texas Open, Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

