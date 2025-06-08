Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

Stu Wilson: Former All Blacks captain dies, aged 70

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Stu Wilson in action against the Barbarians. Photo / Photosport

Stu Wilson in action against the Barbarians. Photo / Photosport

Former All Blacks captain Stu Wilson has died, aged 70.

Wilson, who could play centre or wing, made 85 appearances for the All Blacks between 1976-83, including 34 tests, eight of which he captained.

He made nine overseas tours, including that with the 1978 Grand Slam team which beat all

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks