During his time, Wellington would win two National Provincial titles in 1978 and 1981, the latter year also saw them hold the Ranfurly Shield.
He controversially retired from all rugby in 1984, after he co-authored a book with fellow All Black wing Bernie Fraser, which went against the governing body’s rules at the time.
After retiring, he went on to work as a television presenter and radio host, before also dabbling in real estate and working for charitable organisations.
Wilson was All Blacks No 772.
In 2021 Wilson became an orderly at Tauranga Hospital after moving to the Bay of Plenty from Auckland three years earlier.
“I needed a job for a couple of days a week to get me out of the house and thought this could be it,” he said at the time.
Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.