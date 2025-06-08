Stu Wilson in action against the Barbarians. Photo / Photosport

Former All Blacks captain Stu Wilson has died, aged 70.

Wilson, who could play centre or wing, made 85 appearances for the All Blacks between 1976-83, including 34 tests, eight of which he captained.

He made nine overseas tours, including that with the 1978 Grand Slam team which beat all four Home Unions. He was captain in all eight matches of the 1983 tour of England and Scotland.

For several years his test tries were an All Black record.

Born in Gore in 1954, Wilson would move up to Masterton and later represent Wellington at provincial level, where he played 89 matches, scoring 54 tries between 1975-84.