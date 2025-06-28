But the golf club has proposed an alternative plan that would retain all 18 holes and use a “dry basin” approach to create a flood retention zone.

Both ideas are now being assessed by engineers and other experts from the council’s stormwater department, Healthy Waters, and the golf club.

But Fox says the loss of Takapuna Golf Club would “significantly damage” the recreational side of golf.

“The facility provides a great service to the game of golf in New Zealand, allowing numerous recreational golfers - both adults and kids - to get into the game at a very reasonable cost.

“This is so important, as it opens the game up to people who in many other countries would be excluded from the sport.”

The 38-year-old said he had played there many times with friends and practised at the driving range while trying to make it to the PGA Tour.

“If we lose this asset, it would significantly damage the recreational side of the game. Keep Takapuna Golf Course, please.”

Earlier this week, Northcote MP Dan Bidois and North Shore MP Simon Watts wrote a letter to Healthy Waters General Manager Craig McIlroy, in support of future-proofing the Wairau Valley area against flooding, as well as maintaining the golf course.

The alternative design would see the Takapuna Golf Course retained while making necessary changes to meet flood relief goals.

“It is clear that the community values both effective flood protection and the preservation of accessible, low-cost recreational facilities,” the letter read.

“We are supportive of any proposal that achieves the dual goals of future-proofing the Wairau area against flooding while maintaining a viable, affordable golf course on the North Shore. We believe that with constructive collaboration, these objectives can be met.”

Takapuna Golf Club spokesman Phil Jaggard said the club was delighted to have the backing of Fox, Bidois and Watts, as well as growing support from the public.

“It reinforces what we’ve said all along – that there is a viable, affordable solution that can both protect homes and businesses from flooding and preserve this valued community asset.”

He said the club was committed to working with Auckland Council, including Healthy Waters, to develop a plan that meets the needs of local residents, businesses, and the wider golfing community.

“No one wants to see a repeat of the devastating floods of January 2023. Our plan can help prevent that and ensure New Zealand’s busiest golf course continues to be enjoyed by generations to come.”

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers sport and breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.