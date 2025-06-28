Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox has thrown his support behind saving Auckland’s Takapuna Golf Club, saying the facility provides great service to the sport in New Zealand.
The two-time PGA Tour winner says the club provides affordable access to the game for people who would not have the chance to playin other countries, and it needs to be saved.
It comes as Auckland Council is weighing opposing plans to resolve flood vulnerability in the North Shore suburb of Milford – one of the worst affected parts of the city during the 2023 Auckland Anniversary Weekend floods.
Two young men died during the floods in neighbouring Wairau Valley. Takapuna Golf Club sits between the largely industrial suburb and Milford.
The stormwater department of Auckland Council, which owns the 18-hole golf course site, is proposing half the land be turned into a wetland and general recreation area that can also act as a flood reservoir.
“The facility provides a great service to the game of golf in New Zealand, allowing numerous recreational golfers - both adults and kids - to get into the game at a very reasonable cost.
“This is so important, as it opens the game up to people who in many other countries would be excluded from the sport.”
The 38-year-old said he had played there many times with friends and practised at the driving range while trying to make it to the PGA Tour.
“If we lose this asset, it would significantly damage the recreational side of the game. Keep Takapuna Golf Course, please.”
Earlier this week, Northcote MP Dan Bidois and North Shore MP Simon Watts wrote a letter to Healthy Waters General Manager Craig McIlroy, in support of future-proofing the Wairau Valley area against flooding, as well as maintaining the golf course.
“It is clear that the community values both effective flood protection and the preservation of accessible, low-cost recreational facilities,” the letter read.
“We are supportive of any proposal that achieves the dual goals of future-proofing the Wairau area against flooding while maintaining a viable, affordable golf course on the North Shore. We believe that with constructive collaboration, these objectives can be met.”
Takapuna Golf Club spokesman Phil Jaggard said the club was delighted to have the backing of Fox, Bidois and Watts, as well as growing support from the public.
“It reinforces what we’ve said all along – that there is a viable, affordable solution that can both protect homes and businesses from flooding and preserve this valued community asset.”
He said the club was committed to working with Auckland Council, including Healthy Waters, to develop a plan that meets the needs of local residents, businesses, and the wider golfing community.