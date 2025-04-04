Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

A happy outcome for Takapuna golf?

Simon Wilson
By
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
13 mins to read

Takapuna Golf Course: Convert to nine holes and a wetland to store floodwater, or can it be done a different way?

Takapuna Golf Course: Convert to nine holes and a wetland to store floodwater, or can it be done a different way?

Simon Wilson
Opinion by Simon Wilson
Simon Wilson is an award-winning senior writer covering politics, the climate crisis, transport, housing, urban design and social issues. He joined the Herald in 2018.
Learn more

This is a transcript of Simon Wilson’s weekly newsletter Love this City – exploring the ideas and events, the reality and the potential of Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland. To sign up, click here, select Love this City and save your preferences.

Maybe it’s not flood management vs golf after

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand