Emirates Team NZ confirmed today that negotiations to bring the competition for the Auld Mug back home were at an end, citing a lack of funding from the Government.

It’s understood Team NZ was looking for around $150 million to secure hosting rights, with half of that coming from taxpayers.

In a statement, the team confirmed Auckland was out of the running for the event, expected to be held in 2027.

“The team have had comfort in the level of private support and have been working with Tātaki Auckland Unlimited who have been proactively spearheading the bid.

“So, it is with both disappointment and understanding to hear MBIE and central government have decided not to back the 38th America’s Cup in Auckland in 2027.”

Beck said news that Auckland was unable to proceed with a hosting bid was “seriously disheartening”.

Aside from the direct economic benefits to Auckland, the campaign would also have delivered national benefits, including international tourism, tangible opportunities for jobs and trade, as well as profiling New Zealand’s marine innovation and technology.

“It is frustrating that ongoing representation to Government about the need for urgency in resolving a sustainable funding mechanism for major events has not yet delivered an outcome.

“Getting this funding in place must be fast-tracked so missing out to well-funded bidders competing for other major events doesn’t become the norm.”

Heart of the City understood that money was tight and that the Government had other priorities. However growth was also a key priority, Beck said.

She referred to comments made six months ago when New Zealand won in Barcelona: “If there is quick action now and some imagination in how it could be funded, it would be great to get our country’s mojo back with a massive event like this to look forward to.”

Team NZ’s statement alluded to the $1.9 billion windfall Barcelona reaped from staging the 2024 regatta, saying “significant economic benefits of hosting the America’s Cup and other major events are well proven”.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited (TAU) said Auckland’s bid was contingent on a three-way funding partnership between Auckland Council, central government and the private sector.

“MBIE has informed TAU that the Government is unable provide the funds required and on that basis the bid cannot proceed.

“The TAU team has worked incredibly hard to try and make this opportunity work for Auckland; we already have the infrastructure and major events expertise in place and really wanted to be able to host our sailors on home waters.”

The missed opportunity illustrated the need for a long-term sustainable funding model to support major events, which generated huge economic, cultural and social benefits for the country.

Sports Minister Mark Mitchell revealed it would have cost the Government $75m to host the event.

“We would have loved to have hosted the America’s Cup at home.

“I think we’re all extremely proud of the cup, its history and what it means to us as a country, but just the harsh reality of it was, it was just, too much money.”

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown said as a keen supporter of bringing major events to the city, he felt it was a shame the America’s Cup would not be returning in 2027, particularly given the Barcelona windfall figures.

“It takes a strong partnership between the Government, local government and private investment to bring these major events to New Zealand, hence my strong advocacy for a bed-night levy. A bed-night levy means Auckland would’ve met its share of costs.

”We need funding that is going to be workable and does not put the burden on Auckland ratepayers."

