“In this time, the team have had comfort in the level of private support and have been working with Tātaki Auckland Unlimited who have been proactively spearheading the bid. So, it is with both disappointment and understanding to hear MBIE and Central Government have decided not to back the 38th America’s Cup in Auckland in 2027.

“While the significant economic benefits of hosting the America’s Cup and other major events are well proven, such as €1.034b ($1.9b NZD) of economic benefits in Barcelona in 2024, we understand there are other priorities for the New Zealand Government right now.”

Peter Burling, Blair Tuke and Emirates Team New Zealand celebrate victory with the America's Cup. in 2021. Photo / Photosport

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited (TAU) also released a statement confirming the bid would not go ahead.

“Auckland’s bid was contingent on a three-way funding partnership between Auckland Council, central government and the private sector. MBIE has informed TAU that the government is unable provide the funds required and on that basis the bid cannot proceed.

“This situation again illustrates the need for a long-term sustainable funding model in New Zealand to support major events. Major events generate significant economic, cultural and social benefits for the country, including increased tourism, job creation and international profile.

“The TAU team has worked incredibly hard to try and make this opportunity work for Auckland; we already have the infrastructure and major events expertise in place and really wanted to be able to host our sailors on home waters.

“TAU, on behalf of Auckland Council, wants to reiterate the region’s support for Emirates Team New Zealand and any future America’s Cup events.”

It was understood that Team NZ were looking for around $150m, with half of that ideally coming from private backers.

That was a similar structure to the successful bid from Barcelona to host the 2024 edition. A bid of €70 million ($131.5m) was ultimately accepted from the Spanish city, with public institutions accounting for €45m ($84.6m) and private entities making up the other €25m ($46.9m).

The host venue for the next edition of the America’s Cup is expected to be confirmed by late June. That was one of several foundational agreements made by the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and Britain’s Royal Yacht Squadron when the latter was confirmed as Challenger of Record for the next cycle.

A venue for the regatta was to be announced by the defender within eight months of the final race in the Barcelona match, while was also agreed the regatta was to take place within three years of that date – subject to any adjustments needed regarding what hemisphere it is sailed in.

The Deed of Gift states no racing is to be held between November 1 and May 1 if sailed in the Northern Hemisphere, and the reverse if sailed in the Southern Hemisphere.

