Such a levy would, however, require central government legislation.

“Securing another America’s Cup provides significant opportunities and benefits for Auckland and New Zealand, but it won’t happen without a bed night levy,” Brown told the Herald.

“Hosting an America’s Cup in Auckland makes good economic sense, with the flow-on effects of creating more jobs and opportunities for business, like our important marine industries. But to maximise this opportunity, we need government to give us the tools, like a bed-night levy, to enable us to deliver major events without it costing ratepayers.

“We’ve seen from the recent success of SailGP and Moana Auckland, that people want it [the event], and it makes use of the infrastructure we’ve invested in for previous Cups. It’s a no-brainer to bring it back to Auckland. It’s good for the tourism, hospitality and accommodation sectors.

“The positive impacts delivered in Barcelona are a good thing that we can emulate here, with a genuine partnership approach. The event will need private investment and a contribution from central government and Auckland. I’m confident Auckland can make this happen with a bed night levy.”

America’s Cup Event and Team New Zealand chief executive Grant Dalton told the Herald there had been preliminary conversations with Tātaki Auckland Unlimited but hosting the regatta in New Zealand would not be possible without central government and private backers.

The figure for what a successful bid might look like has not yet been confirmed, but the Herald understands they could be looking for around $150m for the next edition, with half of that ideally coming from private backers.

A study by the University of Barcelona reported a positive economic impact of $1.93 billion for the city from hosting the 37th America's Cup. Photo / Job Vermeulen, America's Cup

Dalton added they haven’t had any direct contact or indication of interest yet from central government, though Minister for Sport and Recreation Mark Mitchell told the Herald the Government was open to a discussion about the America’s Cup being held on home waters.

Team NZ rejected a $99m offer from the New Zealand Government to host the 2024 regatta. Comprised of $30m towards the event and the rest b eing goods in kind, it was not an offer they could put on a successful event and launch a competitive campaign with.

A bid of €70 million ($131.5m) was ultimately accepted from Barcelona. That bid was built in a similar structure Dalton believed was necessary for the America’s Cup to return to New Zealand, with public institutions accounting for €45m ($84.6m) and private entities making up the other €25m ($46.9m).

A University of Barcelona study, commissioned by the Barcelona Capital Nautica Foundation, found there were 1.8 million visits across all event sites on and off the water during the 2024 regatta, as well as a fleet of 244 superyachts in attendance. The superyachts alone were reported to have contributed a spend of €35m ($65.4m) in the local economy.

