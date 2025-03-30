Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Property

Fletcher Building’s Clever Core prefab house-building factory to shut

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Fletcher building have opened Clever Core, a purpose-built offsite prefab house manufacturing facility. Video / Michael Craig

Fletcher Building’s much-vaunted Clever Core prefab house-building factory at Wiri in South Auckland will shut, to be replaced next year by a PlaceMakers frame and truss plant.

A spokeswoman said Clever Core had not worked out and would close by June 30.

“Fletcher Building has made a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Property

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Property