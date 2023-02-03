Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Auckland floods: ‘It was chaos’ - Wairau Park Pak’nSave ready to reopen after flood soaking

Madison Reidy
By
2 mins to read
Auckland's largest Pak'n'Save is reopening just one week after it was filled with flood water.

Auckland's largest Pak'n'Save is reopening just one week after it was filled with flood water.

Auckland’s largest Pak’nSave supermarket, submerged in knee-deep floodwater last week that trapped about 80 people, will reopen on Saturday morning.

The week-long clean-up included removing truckloads of contaminated food, replacing all shelving and cabling in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business