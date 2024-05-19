Christchurch ticking boxes for business investment

Innovation, talent pools and vibrancy is attracting NZ businesses.

When Richard Zhu needed a location for a large-scale pet food business, he had specific criteria: a skilled labour force, easy access to fresh produce and an innovative business ecosystem. Christchurch ticked all those boxes.

He founded Riverland Foods in 2021 to deliver high-quality pet foods to New Zealand and globally. The company is making a name for itself in the growing pet food industry – and its location in Christchurch is proving a big part of that success.

Despite many pet food brands being based in the North Island, much of New Zealand’s red meat industry is South Island-based. A pet food cannery closer to the source of protein makes sense logistically and environmentally – and ensures a fresher product.

“So much of New Zealand’s red meat production, and a lot of seafood, is South Island-based,” says Zhu. “Although many of the pet food brands we work with are North Island-based, we wanted to de-risk the business and be closer to source.”

Riverland General Manger Michael Dance agrees their location in Christchurch allows the company to do things a bit differently: “We can bring in fresh meats and process them, which has the advantage of preserving more of the nutrient value.”

Riverland has gone from conception to market in super quick time. Factory construction began in June 2023 and Riverland was open for business in February this year.

Dance says the need to move quickly in a fast-changing industry was another key reason for choosing Christchurch. Riverland is focused on a modern approach to pet nutrition, with an emphasis on research and development.

“With three universities and the South Island’s largest Polytech, Christchurch has a very skilled workforce,” he says. “Canterbury and Lincoln are hot universities right now and, when those students graduate, we’ve got a great pool of talent to choose from who are familiar with the city and like the lifestyle.”

For Zhu, who studied at Canterbury University as an international student, Christchurch’s growing reputation as a hub for business and innovation was another reason for basing Riverland there.

“The city’s vibrant atmosphere and emphasis on innovation provided the perfect environment for me to cultivate the skills and knowledge necessary to establish our factory, and a great reason to base Riverland here.”

Whether it’s a startup or established business, Christchurch is proving it’s a place where businesses can flourish. In 2022, the city jumped 168 places in StartupBlink’s Global Startup Ecosystem Index and remains firmly in the top 250 worldwide. The city is also home to the Ministry of Awesome, who support startups out of Te Ōhaka – Centre for Growth and Innovation by providing advice, mentorship, community and accelerators to support high-growth businesses. A cohesive and connected innovation ecosystem assists startups from development to market.

“What’s really good about the Canterbury region is the way local government and industry work well together,” says Dance. “The council has been very supportive and access to skilled labour and technical support has also been excellent.”

As New Zealand’s second largest city, Christchurch is also well placed to access overseas markets, including the huge Chinese and American markets. Dance says it proves you can be based in Christchurch and reach the world.

“Companies now have another option outside Auckland, and the connection to Christchurch is so easy,” he says. “The scale of Christchurch – a vibrant new city with modern facilities and the number of nearby attractions – is making it an attractive option. The world finds an excuse to come to Christchurch a lot more these days.”

As for the future, Michael says Riverland is making hay while the sun shines in Canterbury, working with local suppliers to create even more premium products.

“We’re talking to people who are farming things like hemp seed and quinoa – quite premium ingredients – the Canterbury Plains delivers for us in that regard.”

For more information: christchurchnz.com/business