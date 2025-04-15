No wonder the likes of Netflix and Amazon are shelling out millions for the rights to stream live sport.

On Monday, there was of course the rare history we witnessed: a 35-year-old becoming the sixth man to complete the career grand slam – joining Ben Hogan, Gene Sarazen, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

But what we find so captivating about McIlroy is the emotion and inspiration we can draw from his battle to overcome adversity.

“I just think all week I responded to setbacks,” McIlroy said after his win.

Who watching couldn’t relate to that? Sport, after all, is a reflection of life – golf maybe even more so than other games.

McIlroy had infamously given up a big lead in the 2011 Masters, and his last major tournament win came in 2014.

Since then, it had been heartbreak and crushing defeats for the child prodigy, who carried the burden of being anointed as the next Tiger.

He seemed cursed.

Of course, when he finally broke through it wouldn’t be easy, it never is. It was always going to be a rollercoaster of emotions for him and us.

As if scripted, McIlroy almost seemed destined to miss the winning putt on the 18th green, sending the tournament to a one-hole playoff. One more setback to overcome.

McIlroy, whose parents had greatly sacrificed to give their son the chance to live out his dream, said of his family: “They’ve been on this journey with my the whole way through. They know the burden I’ve carried to come here every year and try and try and try again.”

Like many of us, McIlroy said he began to doubt if it would ever be his time.

While we may never hit a driver almost 300m, lead on the back nine at Augusta, or win golf’s greatest prize, McIlroy’s perseverance is something we can all take lessons from.

“The one thing I would say to my daughter, Poppy, who’s sitting over there: never give up on your dreams. Never, ever give up on your dreams. Keep coming back, keep working hard, and if you put your mind to it, you can do anything,” McIlroy said.

Sport is scattered with such tales to motivate us.

