Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Golf
Updated

Evian Championship: Dame Lydia Ko reflects on 10 years since first major win

Christopher Reive
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Auckland council’s flood prevention plan could cut Takapuna Golf Club in half — but one club spokesperson says it doesn’t have to be that way.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Dame Lydia Ko has fond memories of the Evian Resort Golf Club.

Winning on the LPGA Tour as a 15-year-old amateur in 2012 made her one to watch, but it was on the course in Évian-les-Bains, France, that she surged to what was then the biggest win of her

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Golf

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Golf