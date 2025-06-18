At the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, a new mixed format is set to be introduced, with a male and a female player teaming up to represent their country, provided the nation has qualified athletes in both the men’s and women’s individual events.
“I think golf has been back in the Olympics long enough now that I think we can change it up. I’m excited to see it and I think it gives opportunities for people that may have not medalled individually to kind of go for a team event.
“It’s super exciting. Whether I play in it or not is not really the big thing, but I think it’s great for our sport.”
That tournament is, however, years away.
For now, the current world No 3 has her sights set on Fields Ranch East in Frisco, Texas – a state she admits she hasn’t performed particularly well in.
A win this week would see Ko complete her career LPGA grand slam, which recognises players to have won four majors.
Although the LPGA Tour now includes five majors, the organisation made the decision that a grand slam would constitute four wins as to not make the accomplishment harder to achieve or alter the discussion around it.
Instead, players who win five majors are acknowledged as completing a super career grand slam.
“In all honesty, I’ve not really played well in the state of Texas, but this is my favourite course in Texas yet,” Ko said.
“I think there is always time for a change, and I think if you go down the hole of saying, okay, I’ve only won in California or I’ve only won in Florida, you’re kind of putting pressure and doubt in your own mind. Yeah, there’s always opportunity for wins.
“At the same time, there’s 156 players and as long as you’re competing, you have that chance to be out here. I think that’s the great thing about this golf course, is even if you were local to the area, I don’t think you’re that familiar to this golf course. It’s a pretty level playing field.