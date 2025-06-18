Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Golf

Dame Lydia Ko hints at Olympic future ahead of opportunity to complete LPGA grand slam

Christopher Reive
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Dame Lydia Ko will look to complete a career grand slam at the Women's PGA Championship this week. Photo / AFP

Dame Lydia Ko will look to complete a career grand slam at the Women's PGA Championship this week. Photo / AFP

As Dame Lydia Ko looks to compete this week for her fourth major championship win, she has suggested winning gold at last year’s Paris Olympics was her Games swansong.

The LPGA Hall of Famer will tee off at the Women’s PGA Championship this week, looking to better the second-placed finish

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Golf

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Golf