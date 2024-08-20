“That was the biggest crowd I’ve seen there in my six years with the team,” says outgoing Nelson College coach Jono Phillips.

Blockbusting forward Saumaki Saumaki opened the scoring with a typically bullocking run. The powerhouse loosie has been in scintillating form all season and commanded plenty of respect from Boys’ High’s tacklers.

“He’s pretty key for them when he’s got ball in hand, isn’t he? He’s bloody hard to bring down,” says CBHS head coach Rhys Archibald.

Christchurch Boys' High School First XV lays down the challenge to Nelson College in the final of the 2024 Miles Toyota Premiership. Photo / JDW Photography

CBHS hit back through centre Ollie Singleton – with Cam Jones converting from wide out.

Jones then put the visitors ahead with a 30m penalty from in front. But that was the last they saw of the lead. Nelson going into the break ahead after a well worked try to right wing Mikey Morrison.

The second half was just as tight until a perfectly executed counterattack splintered the CBHS defence. A series of offloads, including a one-handed reverse effort from Inch, put Linton Laiseni into space. The forward drew in the last defender before a peach of an inside ball found Ollie Gibbons backing up.

Nelson College halfback Ollie Gibbons scores a crucial try against CBHS, after a counterattack that began in their own half. Photo / JDW Photography

“We had a laugh after the game because Linton’s been working on his left to right pass all year,” says Phillips.

But Inch missed the conversion from just left of the posts and left the door open for CBHS. That door was then kicked off its hinges when Singleton scored his second try – off a deft offload from Cam Jones. The winger then kicked the conversion to level the match up with 10 minutes to play.

A scrum penalty soon after the restart gave Nelson a sniff of the lead and when a loose-lipped CBHS forward expressed his displeasure at the decision – the shot at goal became 10m easier. Inch stepping up to slot the three, shaking off the earlier miss - and the incessant air horns - to put his side ahead 20-17. A lead they defended until the final whistle.

“They’re a very well-coached team and deserved their win, really. They went through the season with five points in every single game, so - they’ve done well,” says Archibald.

The win gave Nelson their fourth Miles Toyota Premiership title in six years - the entire tenure of their departing coach, Phillips.

And still...

The conditions didn’t scream running rugby but neither Southland Boys’ High School nor King’s High School (Dunedin) went quiet when it came to throwing the ball around in the mud at Les George Oval in Invercargill.

With wind, rain and a temperature in single digits, Southland easily had the better of the first half – going into the break with a commanding 19-0 lead.

As the two sides huddled to regroup (and stay warm), SBHS head coach Jason Dermody warned his side that King’s would not die wondering in the second spell.

“We knew they’d play more in the second half,” says Dermody.

He was right. The King’s High forwards rolled up their sleeves and went to work in the mud – laying a platform for the backs to cash in. Three second-half tries pulled the visitors back into the contest at 26-15. Goal kicking proved vital in separating the two sides.

With four minutes left on the clock, the much-vaunted Southland scrum flexed its muscles and was rewarded with a penalty that Mika Muliaina duly converted. The talented 10 added one more on fulltime to finish the job 32-15.

Southland Boys’ First XV now holds enough titles to have Michael Buffer struggling for breath. They are reigning national top 4 champions, South Island champions, Moascar Cup holders – and still Southern Schools Rugby champions.

They’ll now make the 977km journey to Nelson College to defend the Moascar Cup and South Island title. A win will also keep their dreams of a second National title alive.

‘No dickheads, just good roosters’

As mentioned earlier, long-time Christchurch Boys’ High School First XV coach Rhys Archibald is hanging up his playbook.

After two lengthy stints at the helm of a team that is synonymous with success, Archibald believes it’s time for someone new.

“It’s been a privilege really. We’ve always had good boys. I really enjoyed this season.”

Outgoing CBHS First XV head coach Rhys Archibald. Photo / George Heard

After dropping their first-round match to Nelson College – it was deja vu in the final.

“We’ve lost two games this year and they were both to the same team and both on their home ground - so the rest of the year we won every game. So it’s not too bad a season is it?”

Archibald says the 2024 CBHS squad has been one the most enjoyable to work with.

“Just really good fellas. There’s no dickheads, they’re all just good roosters.”

He says he has nothing in the works for 2025... yet.

“I’ve got nothing planned at the moment, I mean, I do love coaching and I love coaching First XV and I never say never.”

CBHS First XV will head into the 2025 season with a new coach at the helm. Photo / George Heard

Archibald’s nemesis this season - Jono Phillips (Nelson College coach), says Archibald’s contribution to youth rugby has been significant.

“He’s done great things for that school and New Zealand Rugby, with the calibre of players that have come out of there”, says Phillips.

LIV and let live

Support is growing for a LIV Golf tournament to be held in Christchurch, despite the opposition of a New Zealand golfing icon.

The Herald broke the story late last week that the Saudi-backed golf tour had visited Christchurch to investigate possible venues. Christchurch Golf Club told the Herald that they had hosted LIV officials – but that there had been no follow-up.

Christchurch Golf Club, New Zealand's second oldest. Photo / George Heard

That was news to the club’s patron – Sir Bob Charles, and not news that he wanted to hear. He says the rebel tour has been hugely disruptive to the game of golf.

“I want nothing to do with it. I wouldn’t walk across the street to watch,” says Charles.

But Charles’ view had little support at the recent Canterbury Golf Awards. One attendee told the Herald that there was excited chatter among the region’s golfing heavyweights.

Hopes are high that names like Rahm, Johnson and Koepka could be seen on a local leaderboard – even if NZ Golf CEO Jeff Latch lowered expectations while speaking to Mike Hosking on Newstalk ZB.

“Slim”, was how he described Christchurch’s chances of holding an event - at least in the short term.

The skinny on under 85kg rugby

The under 85kg national knockout club competition is heating up with four South Island sides still in contention.

Timaru Celtic’s “Fighting Leprechauns” were the last to be eliminated, no match for Linwood - floored 41-10 on Sunday.

Creative team names are a feature of the competition which this year includes the Morrinsville Majestic Pūkekos, the University Slugs and the New Plymouth Old Boys Half Pints.

The national under 85kg Club Cup is in full swing.

This weekend Linwood will take on the might of Lincoln University, while Shirley faces High School Old Boys.

The competition requires all players to make the weight on match day and culminates in a national final to be played before the Bledisloe Cup clash in Wellington on September 28. This year a New Zealand under 85kg team will be selected to travel to South Asia, but as yet no national nickname has been decided. Small Blacks is already in use with junior rugby – any other ideas?

Empty cups for southern football

It wasn’t to be for mainland football teams over the weekend – both Coastal Spirit and Dunedin City Royals going down in their respective national knockout semifinals.

In Christchurch, Coastal Spirit scored first in their Chatham Cup showdown with Wellington Olympic - Alejandro Steinwascher netting after 13 minutes for the hosts. From that moment on it was like Sky Sport channels over the past fortnight – all Olympic.

Down and out. Two Coastal Spirit players collide in their Chatham Cup semifinal defeat to Wellington Olympic. Photo / Jim Watts Photography

Hamish Watson equalised for the visitors five minutes later – and then poured on the misery in the second spell with goals to Jack-Henry Sinclair (53′), Isa Prins (72′ and 83′) and a second for Watson (80′).

Further south the Kate Sheppard Cup semifinal was equally one-sided.

Dunedin City Royals were shocked by a fast starting Western Springs AFC who scored twice in the first five minutes and added a third in the 24th minute. That was that, the visitors taking the match 3-0 and their place in the final.

Five out of six...

An almost perfect start to the Heartland Rugby Championship for South Island teams with only North Otago losing in the opening round (14-16 to Horowhenua-Kapiti). South Canterbury kept their record run alive with a 37-36 away win over Whanganui.

Buller managed a tight 16-12 win in Ruatoria against East Coast, Mid Canterbury toppled King Country in Taumarunui 30-27 and West Coast started with a 38-29 win at home against Poverty Bay.



