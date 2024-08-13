Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Mainland sports wrap: Ex-Warriors forward a premiership winner at 44; First XV heavyweight showdowns; 38-year drought over for old country club

Mike Thorpe
By
10 mins to read
Corey Lawrie played in the NRL for the Warriors in 2007 - and now at age 44 he is a grand final premiership winner in his hometown of Christchurch. Photo / File

Corey Lawrie played in the NRL for the Warriors in 2007 - and now at age 44 he is a grand final premiership winner in his hometown of Christchurch. Photo / File

Welcome to the first instalment of what will become a regular weekly South Island sports column for The New Zealand Herald, with a focus on clubs, schools, representative teams and matches across all sports and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport