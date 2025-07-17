Advertisement
Warriors star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck admits he is considering future switch to Saudi backed Rugby360 competition

Michael Burgess
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is being targeted by a rebel league competition in Saudi Arabia. Photo / Photosport

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck admits a return to rugby union at the end of his current Warriors deal is on the cards.

The Warriors wing confirmed he had been targeted to join the proposed new Rugby360 rebel league, a breakaway competition backed by Saudi Arabia’s cash. The competition – which would have

