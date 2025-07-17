“It’s something that my manager’s aware of and he put in front of me, but it’s something that’s in the future,” said Tuivasa-Sheck. “I don’t know what’s happening. I’m just taking it game by game and my contract ends in 2026. [My manager is] doing his job, just keeping my future open, but at the moment I’m enjoying playing footy here and hopefully I can be here for a long time but we just got to see what happens.”

Tuivasa-Sheck had a mixed season last year. He didn’t make the expected impact at centre, while it didn’t help that the team was struggling. This season he has rolled back the years, becoming one of the team’s most consistent performers. He has found a niche on the wing, bringing his renowned yardage game and aerial threat, along with seven tries in 10 matches.

Warriors winger Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is off contract at the end of the 2026 NRL season. Photo / Photosport

He said that staying at Mt Smart beyond 2026 was a definite option too, though that would be up for negotiation when the time is right.

“This is home – you know – I came back for a reason,” said Tuivasa-Sheck. “I’ve just got to keep playing good footy and you don’t get those contract chats if you’re not playing good footy so I’ve got to focus on that.”

Webster said he has yet to speak to Tuivasa-Sheck about his plans beyond 2026, adding that there was no hurry.

“We’ve got plenty of time to sort that out,” said Webster.

The coach pointed out there are a number of players with a similar timeframe to Tuivasa-Sheck, including Kurt Capewell, Luke Metcalf, Chanel Harris-Tavita and Rocco Berry.

“There might be six players [in that situation] and we haven’t spoken to any of them,” said Webster. “I didn’t know if Roger wanted to keep playing, what his dreams are, so we’ll just cross that bridge when we come to it. We’ve got plenty of time at the back end of the season before November 1 to have those conversations.”

Warriors coach Andrew Webster and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. Photo / Photosport

For his part, Webster has been thrilled with Tuivasa-Sheck’s form in 2025, as he has built a strong left edge combination with Adam Pompey and Harris-Tavita.

“Stability’s been awesome for Rog – knowing what his role is,” said Webster. “He’s had his little challenges of injuries as well this year, but the best part for Roger is just clarity in what he’s doing. He just seems so hungry each week to improve, he doesn’t feel like he’s the finished article [yet].”

Webster admitted he was in the dark about the Rugby360 concept but had heard it was like a “LIV golf for rugby”. Though the start-up competition and the petrodollars on offer are being cast as a massive threat to the NRL, Webster was more circumspect.

“It’s only if the player’s actually going enjoy the challenge and actually enjoy his rugby union,” said Webster. “And obviously if the money is far more superior than what they can get here in the NRL. If it’s like a LIV golf situation – two to three times the amount of money – then, for anything, money talks, doesn’t it. So it’s going to be a threat to any code.”

In team news, Webster said fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad has recovered well from a knee injury suffered against the Broncos in round 17 and would be available for selection for next week’s match against Titans. Centre Berry has yet to undergo surgery on his dislocated shoulder though a final decision will be made in three weeks.

The Warriors will be favoured on Sunday against the Newcastle Knights, who are limping along in 13th place with a 5-11 record. But the Auckland team won’t be complacent, having endured bitter losses on their last four visits to Newcastle.

“We are looking forward to the challenge this weekend against the Knights,” said Webster. “We’re on the road again so that’ll be an awesome opportunity to reconnect.”

Michael Burgess has been a Sports Journalist for the New Zealand Herald since 2005, covering the Olympics, Fifa World Cups, and America’s Cup campaigns. He is a co-host of the Big League podcast.