Roger Tuivasa-Sheck admits a return to rugby union at the end of his current Warriors deal is on the cards.
The Warriors wing confirmed he had been targeted to join the proposed new Rugby360 rebel league, a breakaway competition backed by Saudi Arabia’s cash. The competition – which would havea sevens-style structure, with tournaments across the globe – is slated to begin in 2027, though there is a lot of work to be done and some doubt that it can get off the ground, within an already congested calendar and market.
Tuivasa-Sheck returned to the Warriors ahead of the 2024 season, after a two-year stint in rugby to chase his All Blacks’ dream. The former Warriors captain signed a three-year deal with the Auckland club, which expires at the end of next season. The 32-year-old said there have been discussions with his manager Bruce Sharrock about the interest from Rugby360, but he is solely focussed on the current campaign with the Warriors.
“It’s something that my manager’s aware of and he put in front of me, but it’s something that’s in the future,” said Tuivasa-Sheck. “I don’t know what’s happening. I’m just taking it game by game and my contract ends in 2026. [My manager is] doing his job, just keeping my future open, but at the moment I’m enjoying playing footy here and hopefully I can be here for a long time but we just got to see what happens.”
Tuivasa-Sheck had a mixed season last year. He didn’t make the expected impact at centre, while it didn’t help that the team was struggling. This season he has rolled back the years, becoming one of the team’s most consistent performers. He has found a niche on the wing, bringing his renowned yardage game and aerial threat, along with seven tries in 10 matches.
He said that staying at Mt Smart beyond 2026 was a definite option too, though that would be up for negotiation when the time is right.
“This is home – you know – I came back for a reason,” said Tuivasa-Sheck. “I’ve just got to keep playing good footy and you don’t get those contract chats if you’re not playing good footy so I’ve got to focus on that.”
“There might be six players [in that situation] and we haven’t spoken to any of them,” said Webster. “I didn’t know if Roger wanted to keep playing, what his dreams are, so we’ll just cross that bridge when we come to it. We’ve got plenty of time at the back end of the season before November 1 to have those conversations.”
For his part, Webster has been thrilled with Tuivasa-Sheck’s form in 2025, as he has built a strong left edge combination with Adam Pompey and Harris-Tavita.
“Stability’s been awesome for Rog – knowing what his role is,” said Webster. “He’s had his little challenges of injuries as well this year, but the best part for Roger is just clarity in what he’s doing. He just seems so hungry each week to improve, he doesn’t feel like he’s the finished article [yet].”
Webster admitted he was in the dark about the Rugby360 concept but had heard it was like a “LIV golf for rugby”. Though the start-up competition and the petrodollars on offer are being cast as a massive threat to the NRL, Webster was more circumspect.
“It’s only if the player’s actually going enjoy the challenge and actually enjoy his rugby union,” said Webster. “And obviously if the money is far more superior than what they can get here in the NRL. If it’s like a LIV golf situation – two to three times the amount of money – then, for anything, money talks, doesn’t it. So it’s going to be a threat to any code.”
In team news, Webster said fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad has recovered well from a knee injury suffered against the Broncos in round 17 and would be available for selection for next week’s match against Titans. Centre Berry has yet to undergo surgery on his dislocated shoulder though a final decision will be made in three weeks.