“I’ve spoken to Roger, as I have to many other clients, about their plans beyond 2026.

“I’ve also mentioned it to the Warriors about ongoing service with them. So this is just part of a planning process.”

Sharrock, who works for Wasserman Rugby, represents other players across rugby and league, including All Blacks.

“I think what has captured the headlines is the fact that there is this theoretical new competition. It is gaining a lot of momentum and, quite frankly, I think it possibly will happen pretty shortly.

“In life, I think a plan B and a plan C is a smart move. My job is to be aware of what’s going on around the globe that could interest any player, and Roger’s just one of them.”

Bruce Sharrock was previously New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing chief executive.

Sharrock stressed that Tuivasa-Sheck was “extremely happy” at the Warriors, where he has scored seven tries in 10 games this season.

The former Dally M winner had a brief stint in rugby union in 2022-23, playing 18 games for the Blues and three tests for the All Blacks.

According to reports in Australia, Melbourne Storm duo Ryan Papenhuyzen and Nelson Asofa-Solomona have also been targeted.

Though the proposed competition doesn’t yet pose a direct threat to the NRL, Sharrock believes it could significantly impact rugby union if it moves forward.

“The interest in Roger is he’s a player that can play both codes.

“I certainly see it as something that rugby would need to be aware of, and that’s rugby globally.

“At the end of the day, people are sitting on the sidelines waiting to see if it gains the momentum that it requires.

“I’m pretty close to a few things, and I believe it is gaining momentum.”

Along with Tindall, John Loffhagen, who helped start the Indian Premier League and LIV golf, is also involved, while there is reportedly financial backing from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Backers are targeting the 300 best players in the world across the men’s and women’s games.

The concept has been criticised by Andrew Georgiou, president and chief executive of Warner Bros Discovery Sports Europe and by Simon Massie-Taylor, chief executive of England’s Premiership Rugby.

Georgiou called the concept “delusional”, while Massie-Taylor said: “It’s not a threat, per se. We have no idea how it could ever work, full stop.”

Warriors chief executive Cameron George declined to comment when approached by the Herald.

Warriors coach Andrew Webster is likely to address the issue on Thursday during his weekly pre-game press conference.

