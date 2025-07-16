Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Warriors vs Knights: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck’s agent confirms links with R360 competition

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Herald sports journalist Bonnie Jansen and Cam McMillan give their reckons on the SBW fight, the All Blacks naming and the netball playoffs. Video / Herald NOW
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Warriors star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is having discussions about a move back to rugby union in a big-money switch to the breakaway R360 competition.

His agent, Bruce Sharrock, has confirmed to the Herald that the 32-year-old has been approached, with his NRL contract expiring at the end of the 2026 season.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save