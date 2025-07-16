Warriors star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is having discussions about a move back to rugby union in a big-money switch to the breakaway R360 competition.
His agent, Bruce Sharrock, has confirmed to the Herald that the 32-year-old has been approached, with his NRL contract expiring at the end of the 2026 season.
R360, which has been fronted by England World Cup winner Mike Tindall, plans to do a soft launch next year and eventually follow a similar format to Formula One, with 12 franchises and playing across 16 cities around the globe.
The players who agree to sign with R360 aren’t signing for specific franchises but rather to the competition itself, with the possibility of auctions and drafts being floated.
Sharrock told the Herald that the R360 concept was still in its “development phase” and no decisions had been made about Tuivasa-Sheck’s post-2026 future.