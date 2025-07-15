Kurt Capewell in action against the Melbourne Storm. Photo / Photosport

Fresh from lifting the State of Origin shield with Queensland last week, Kurt Capewell returns to the Warriors’ starting side to face the Newcastle Knights on Sunday.

Capewell will make his return to the centres in Newcastle, after Rocco Berry suffered a dislocated shoulder in last weekend’s victory over the Wests Tigers.

The 32-year-old was rested for last Sunday’s win, having marked his return to the Queensland side with victories in games two and three, helping the Maroons overturn a 1-0 deficit to win this year’s series against New South Wales.

Berry’s injury, meanwhile, has been confirmed to miss between five and six weeks, as he recovers from another injury after being dogged by hamstring issues this year.

Traditionally a second-rower, Capewell has been used at centre four times out of his 14 appearances for the Warriors this season, and is unbeaten when playing in the backline.