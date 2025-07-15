Fresh from lifting the State of Origin shield with Queensland last week, Kurt Capewell returns to the Warriors’ starting side to face the Newcastle Knights on Sunday.
Capewell will make his return to the centres in Newcastle, after Rocco Berry suffered a dislocated shoulder in last weekend’s victory over theWests Tigers.
The 32-year-old was rested for last Sunday’s win, having marked his return to the Queensland side with victories in games two and three, helping the Maroons overturn a 1-0 deficit to win this year’s series against New South Wales.
Berry’s injury, meanwhile, has been confirmed to miss between five and six weeks, as he recovers from another injury after being dogged by hamstring issues this year.
Traditionally a second-rower, Capewell has been used at centre four times out of his 14 appearances for the Warriors this season, and is unbeaten when playing in the backline.
Elsewhere, the rest of the Warriors side is unchanged, including the interchange bench that was named against the Tigers.
Tanah Boyd has unsurprisingly been retained at halfback, having been handed the No 7 jersey after Luke Metcalf’s season was prematurely ended by an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) rupture against the Brisbane Broncos at the end of last month.
Warriors team: 1. Taine Tuaupiki, 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3. Adam Pompey, 4. Kurt Capewell, 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7. Tanah Boyd, 8. James Fisher-Harris, 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Jackson Ford, 11. Leka Halasima, 12. Marata Niukore, 13. Erin Clark
Interchange (from): 14. Te Maire Martin, 15. Jacob Laban, 16. Demetric Vaimauga, 17. Tanner Stowers-Smith, 18. Samuel Healey, 20. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava, 21. Bunty Afoa, 22. Ali Leiataua, 23. Kayliss Fatialofa