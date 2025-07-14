Leading into the match, Warriors’ coach Andrew Webster said Boyd would be “handed the keys” after the season-ending injury to Luke Metcalf against Brisbane.
The 24-year-old has plenty of experience – with six NRL seasons on the Gold Coast behind him – but it wasn’t an easy assignment, given he hadn’t played first grade this season.
But Boyd took on the organiser mantle with aplomb, giving the feeling he had been calling plays for the Warriors all season. He put himself in the right positions, added greater structure to the attack and generally made good decisions.
“There were definitely times where I wasn’t sure whether [my chance] was going to come but I just had to stay positive and make sure I was playing good footy and when my crack came, I had to take it with both hands.”
Still – it wasn’t easy. Boyd had made the big move across the Tasman, uprooting his young family and was stuck playing reserve grade, sometimes in front of small crowds at suburban grounds.
He became the shining example of the team-first mentality within the club, with coach Webster thrilled with his application.
“It’s more his character than anything,” said Webster. “He’s been frustrated inside, but he hasn’t showed it externally – not once.