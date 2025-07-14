It was only one match – and there will be much tougher opponents to come – but there was a definite sense that Boyd fits well.

“There’s obviously things we want to fix up, but I was happy with how it went and we’ll clean those things up to be better,” said Boyd when asked about the attacking shape.

“You’re never going to be perfect, but we’ll keep striving for that.”

In Metcalf’s absence, a lot now rests on the shoulders of the new No 7, given the foundation they already have with the impressive 11-5 record but he is ready for the responsibility.

“That’s the big reason why I came over here - I wanted that,” said Boyd.

“I will just keep focusing on my footy and making sure we get things right and keep getting wins.”

Saturday’s impressive first bow was a reward for perseverance and humility.

When Boyd arrived in November, he had more NRL experience at halfback – by some distance – than any of the other options (Metcalf, Chanel Harris-Tavita and Te Maire Martin) to replace Shaun Johnson.

But he missed out, with Metcalf and Harris-Tavita given the halves role, before Martin became the utility back up. It was a difficult situation but he stayed upbeat, training well and performing superbly for the NSW Cup team.

“There were definitely times where I wasn’t sure whether [my chance] was going to come but I just had to stay positive and make sure I was playing good footy and when my crack came, I had to take it with both hands.”

Still – it wasn’t easy. Boyd had made the big move across the Tasman, uprooting his young family and was stuck playing reserve grade, sometimes in front of small crowds at suburban grounds.

He became the shining example of the team-first mentality within the club, with coach Webster thrilled with his application.

“It’s more his character than anything,” said Webster. “He’s been frustrated inside, but he hasn’t showed it externally – not once.

“I [told him] that’s a real test of your character that the team aren’t seeing you kicking stones... [they] are actually seeing you working hard and you’re making the rest of the club better.”

Tanah Boyd in action for the Warriors NSW Cup side. Photo / Photosport

Boyd admitted the last fortnight had been intense, since Metcalf’s ACL diagnosis was confirmed.

“Obviously it was terrible what happened to Luke and you don’t wish that on anyone,” said Boyd.

“But I knew I had to step in and do my job [with the] next man up mentality and that’s something we pride ourselves on as a club.”

Having the bye week to prepare was a silver lining – with extra days to refine combinations – and it showed on Sunday.

Boyd was a confident presence on both sides of the ruck, kicked well and showed commitment on defence, with plenty of traffic sent his way.

It was a solid start, building on a productive time in Auckland since he arrived in November with partner Jacqui and their baby son.

That was shown when he triggered a 2026 contract option in May, despite an offer from the North Queensland Cowboys.

“I’ve loved every moment of it here, the coaching staff and Webby have been so good,” said Boyd.

”I’ve learned so much. My game’s gone to the next level under the coaching staff and I’m loving the boys as well.”

It all bodes well for Boyd, who made his NRL debut in 2019 for the Titans.

He accumulated 69 games for the Titans – including 18 in the 2022 season and 21 in the following campaign – but never established himself as a long term halfback option.

Maybe Auckland will be different.

“I see the growth in the club and growth in myself,” said Boyd.

“I feel like I’ve grown as a player and as a person [here].”

