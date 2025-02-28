Johnson understands that pressure after wearing the Warriors' No 7 jersey for 11 seasons, first as a 20-year-old in 2011.

But Johnson, in an exclusive interview with the Herald, has no doubts about Metcalf’s ability.

“It’s about mindset,” said Johnson. “He wants to learn and grow as a player and he’s always asking questions. He’s not too proud to ask a teammate for help. He was picking my brain the last couple of seasons and I always said to him, whenever you need, whatever you want, you ask.

“So, that mindset – with his natural ability, his speed, his footwork, his strength – let’s see what he can do with that. It’s powerful.”

Still, the learning curve is steep. Almost all of Metcalf’s time in the NRL has been at five-eighths, as a secondary playmaker. Now he’s the main man.

However, Johnson feels the novice tag doesn’t do justice to Metcalf’s accumulated body of knowledge.

Luke Metcalf in pre-season action against Cronulla. Photo / Photosport

“He’s been around a bit, he’s had setbacks, he’s dealt with adversity,” said Johnson. “And now he’s been given the keys. He’s not a rookie. People will say he is, but mentally he’s not. There are going to be things he’s going to feel for the first time but he’s got runs on the board.”

Metcalf has had a long apprenticeship. His 2019 season at Manly was ruined by an ACL injury, then the Covid pandemic the following year relegated him to a training role. He made his NRL debut at Cronulla in 2021 – playing six games – but niggling injuries and the presence of Nicho Hynes and Matt Moylan limited his opportunities in 2022.

He impressed for the Warriors in 2023, though two hamstring injuries restricted him to 12 matches, as he also missed the playoffs. The luckless run continued last year as a broken leg sustained in round four put him out until mid-August.

“It’s not just about games – it’s time,” said Johnson. “He’s been in first grade about six years now. He’s learned, he’s absorbed. Although he hasn’t been on the field [that much] – the real place that you learn – he’s still got enough. He’s ready.

“He’s in a better spot than when I took over in 2012, 2013 and that’s the truth. He’s more mature, he’s tougher, he’s stronger in his mind, he’s more resilient than what I was.”

For his part, Metcalf has cut a confident figure all week here. He’s been in demand, doing local television spots and interviews with the Australian and global media.

“It’s been awesome – it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Metcalf, surrounded by a few thousand fans at an NRL event on Friday. “It’s something I’ve never seen before round one.”

Metcalf doesn’t downplay the personal challenge that is coming but wants to walk towards it, rather than being daunted.

“I feel ready,” said Metcalf. “I’ve waited a while and I’ve learned from all the people before me who I’ve looked up to as mentors. They’ve really guided me and I’m more than ready to step up.”

Metcalf has also thrived on the faith from coach Andrew Webster.

“He has trusted in me and I feel like our relationship has really grown, on and off the field,” said Metcalf.

Webster confirmed that sentiment. “Luke has been great all pre-season,” said Webster. “He’s gone after it, he’s really wanted it and that has shown, especially with things like his defence.”

Johnson has also been important for Metcalf, as they were teammates at both Cronulla (two seasons) and the Warriors. He recalled a poignant last conversation with Johnson as a teammate, ahead of the round 26 match last season, which was the final bow for the New Zealander.

“We were roommates and we had a really good chat that night and he just said, ‘It’s your time now',” recalled Metcalf. “‘You’ve asked me a million questions in this hotel room, so it’s your time now to step into that jersey.' He knows I am going to do a good job and I am glad to have his support.”

If it wasn’t already big enough, Metcalf will also be celebrating his 26th birthday on match day, adding another layer to the occasion.

“I’m looking forward to it,” said Metcalf. “Hopefully I can go out there, have a good game and get the job done.”

