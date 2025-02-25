Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / League / Warriors

NRL Las Vegas: Chanel Harris-Tavita claims five-eighth spot as Warriors name team for season opener

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Chanel Harris-Tavita scores a try against the Dolphins. Photo / Photosport

Chanel Harris-Tavita scores a try against the Dolphins. Photo / Photosport

Chanel Harris-Tavita has won the race to partner Luke Metcalf in the halves, as the Warriors named their side for the NRL season opening clash against the Canberra Raiders in Las Vegas.

Following Shaun Johnson’s retirement and Metcalf’s confirmation as the Warriors’ first-choice No 7, Harris-Tavita has been named as his halves partner, and beaten competition from Te Maire Martin and new signing Tanah Boyd.

Elsewhere, co-captain James Fisher-Harris will make his first official appearance for the Warriors, having arrived from the Penrith Panthers. He partners fellow co-captain Mitch Barnett in the front row, as the team’s leadership duties have been split.

Fellow new arrival Erin Clark has been backed as the man to replace Tohu Harris at lock forward, after the former captain’s shock retirement earlier this year.

As expected, Taine Tuaupiki has been named on the right wing in place of the injured Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, while Roger Tuivasa-Sheck remains in the No 5 jersey after impressing in pre-season.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad completes the back three at fullback, while specialist winger Ed Kosi has been named on an extended interchange bench.

Ali Leiataua and Adam Pompey will both start in the centres, with the former having overcome a hand injury suffered in pre-season.

In the forwards, Kurt Capewell has shifted to the right edge after playing on the left in 2024, while Marata Niukore starts in the No 12 jersey.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

On the bench, young guns Demetric Vaimauga and Leka Halasima will both begin the season as interchange forwards, and are supported by experienced heads in Dylan Walker and Jackson Ford.

Warriors team: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2. Taine Tuaupiki, 3. Ali Leiataua, 4. Adam Pompey, 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7. Luke Metcalf, 8. James Fisher-Harris (cc), 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Mitch Barnett (cc), 11. Kurt Capewell, 12. Marata Niukore, 13. Erin Clark

Interchange (from): 14. Dylan Walker, 15. Jackson Ford, 16. Demetric Vaimauga, 17. Leka Halasima, 18. Sam Healey, 20. Te Maire Martin, 21. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava, 22. Bunty Afoa, 23. Ed Kosi

Save

Latest from Warriors

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Warriors