Chanel Harris-Tavita has won the race to partner Luke Metcalf in the halves, as the Warriors named their side for the NRL season opening clash against the Canberra Raiders in Las Vegas.

Following Shaun Johnson’s retirement and Metcalf’s confirmation as the Warriors’ first-choice No 7, Harris-Tavita has been named as his halves partner, and beaten competition from Te Maire Martin and new signing Tanah Boyd.

Elsewhere, co-captain James Fisher-Harris will make his first official appearance for the Warriors, having arrived from the Penrith Panthers. He partners fellow co-captain Mitch Barnett in the front row, as the team’s leadership duties have been split.

Fellow new arrival Erin Clark has been backed as the man to replace Tohu Harris at lock forward, after the former captain’s shock retirement earlier this year.

As expected, Taine Tuaupiki has been named on the right wing in place of the injured Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, while Roger Tuivasa-Sheck remains in the No 5 jersey after impressing in pre-season.