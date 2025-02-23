Ali Leiataua celebrates with Taine Tuaupiki. Photo / Photosport
Even after making his Warriors debut as a 20-year-old, Ali Leiataua has had to be patient for his chance to be an NRL first-grade regular.
Since his debut in 2023, Leiataua has made just seven appearances for the Warriors, as injuries largely kept the game-breaking centre out of the limelight.
But now, less than a week out from the start of the new NRL season in Las Vegas, the now-22-year-old centre is primed to finally take his chance to be one of the first names on coach Andrew Webster’s team sheet.
Not only is Leiataua the nephew and namesake of club great Ali Lauititi, but his handful of appearances so far have shown him to be a player with the potential to live up to the standing of his uncle.
Last year, in a season of few bright spots for the Warriors, Leiataua played just six matches. However, those games returned three tries, two further assists, seven line breaks and an average of 126 running metres per game.
And even though his selection in round one of 2025 can be seen as him being the last man standing, Leiataua has more than earned the chance to make the Warriors’ centre spot his own.
“But I feel like he’s struggled to show that all the time, because he’s got so much respect for the person he’s training against.
“This year, he’s taken the shackles off. He does it with respect, but he makes sure that if he’s in the battle, he wins it.
“You saw how damaging and how aggressive he can be. He’s done that all pre-season.”
Leiatau pinpoints his growth as a player on him putting football first. That mantra will be tested in the extreme in Las Vegas.
He’d hardly be the first 22-year-old to enjoy himself in Sin City. But Leiataua getting to experience Las Vegas for the first time with his teammates will make things all the sweeter if the Warriors overcome Canberra in the season opener.
“I don’t think I’d be who I am without Webby and [the] bunch of boys I had around me,” he said.