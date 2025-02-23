Not only is Leiataua the nephew and namesake of club great Ali Lauititi, but his handful of appearances so far have shown him to be a player with the potential to live up to the standing of his uncle.

Last year, in a season of few bright spots for the Warriors, Leiataua played just six matches. However, those games returned three tries, two further assists, seven line breaks and an average of 126 running metres per game.

And even though his selection in round one of 2025 can be seen as him being the last man standing, Leiataua has more than earned the chance to make the Warriors’ centre spot his own.

“I’m definitely confident in what I can do,” he said before departing for Las Vegas.

“We’ve got a bunch of good centres here. Whoever’s the best person for the job on the day, I’m happy with that. It’s always team-first.

“But for myself, I’m definitely confident in what I can do, and what I can bring to the team.

“If I get picked, I get picked. I’ll put my best foot forward, and my body on the line for the boys.”

For Webster, Leiataua has more than earned his chance.

Ali Leiataua of the Warriors scores in the team's pre-season win over the Melbourne Storm. Photo / Photosport

It was Webster who converted Leiataua from a fullback into a centre, and handed him his debut in his first year as Warriors coach.

That game saw the Warriors spoil Jarrod Croker’s 300th appearance for the Canberra Raiders, coincidentally their first opponents of 2025. In his post-match comments, though, Webster outlined that victory wasn’t about Croker’s milestone, it was about Leiataua’s.

Two seasons on, and with two pre-season matches under his belt, the Warriors’ coach is happy to back his least-experienced centre to shine over the coming months.

“You saw the way he played in the trials. He deserves it,” said Webster.

“He’s always been very respectful, always wanted to win. He’s one of the most competitive people I’ve met. He hates losing.

“But I feel like he’s struggled to show that all the time, because he’s got so much respect for the person he’s training against.

“This year, he’s taken the shackles off. He does it with respect, but he makes sure that if he’s in the battle, he wins it.

“You saw how damaging and how aggressive he can be. He’s done that all pre-season.”

Leiatau pinpoints his growth as a player on him putting football first. That mantra will be tested in the extreme in Las Vegas.

He’d hardly be the first 22-year-old to enjoy himself in Sin City. But Leiataua getting to experience Las Vegas for the first time with his teammates will make things all the sweeter if the Warriors overcome Canberra in the season opener.

“I don’t think I’d be who I am without Webby and [the] bunch of boys I had around me,” he said.

“Just going over there with some of my best mates, we’ve got a good bunch of boys at this club.

“Going over to Vegas and getting to experience it with them will be awesome.

“It’ll be even better coming home with two points.”

