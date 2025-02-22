“We trust our players,” George tells the Herald. “We have upmost trust in them and have had many discussions around it. But this was about having a good understanding of the landscape and what to look out for.

“It was not – ‘boys we don’t trust you’ – it was more awareness work, that’s why we had discussions with the police to give us the lay of the land. Some of it was very practical. Things such as, if you see a gun, don’t panic because guns are legal up there. Don’t start screaming, ‘He’s got a gun!’”

It is also about preparing for an environment most of the squad – many of whom have not travelled beyond Australasia – have never encountered before. Las Vegas is not a dangerous place per se but as with any tourist mecca, there is petty crime, like pick pockets and bag snatching.

There are also a number of scams, exacerbated by the sheer scale of the nightlife and reputation as one of the party capitals of the world.

Las Vegas

There are taxis that go the long way – or wrong way, “free VIP upgrades” to bars and clubs that come with major strings attached, restaurant flyers placed under hotel doors for establishments that don’t exist (fishing for credit cards), street hustles and people – pretending to be friendly fellow punters in a hurry – selling fake gambling chips at discount prices.

“We have been through a fair bit of process about what lies ahead,” says George. “Our players know the job we are going to do – to win the game of footy.

“We can’t just start preparing on Thursday, it’s from the day we arrive. We have to have a mindset of being there to win but that said, we are going to be there from Saturday so they will have ample opportunity to have a look around. We trust them.

“They are fully aware of the circumstances they could be confronted with, fully aware of the repercussions if stuff goes wrong.”

The club has a balanced view. They can’t ignore where they are – and that players will want to explore – but the priority is embedded in the back of everyone’s mind.

The Warriors won’t be employing any extra security. As George points out, it’s impossible to secure 38 people who are all doing different things in their free time.

“Some might go to the movies, some to top golf, some to the malls,” says George. “It’s about being smart, we know we have assistance there if we need it.”

Some activities are planned. After arriving on Saturday afternoon (PST) the team will attend an ice hockey match later that night between the Vegas Golden Knights and Vancouver Canucks. Sunday is mostly recovery and free time, before a visit to the iconic Fremont St that evening.

Warriors half Luke Metcalf. Photo / Photosport

Preparation starts in earnest from Monday and will include another highlight, as they train in the UFC Gym after their field session. The week ramps up from there, though the team will also have a day off on Wednesday, ahead of Saturday’s game.

There are other unusual aspects. The goalkickers – including new halfback Luke Metcalf – won’t get to practise their kicking routines until the day before the match. That’s because there are no goalposts anywhere in the Las Vegas metropolitan area, apart from those installed for the four games next Sunday (NZT) at Allegiant stadium.

The expedition has been a massive project for the club, since their participation was confirmed last July.

“Logistically, it’s been a huge amount of work,” said George. “And it’s America, not Brisbane or Sydney where you can ring up and they know who the Warriors are. In America, it’s like who are you? Which is fair enough.”

The club sent their football manager Dan Floyd up late last year for a complete “dry run”, with everything from assessing training and gym facilities and match day areas to understanding the path between connections at Los Angeles airport.

The Warriors have also invested plenty to most of the opportunity, sending Shaun Johnson and an in-house video team to the Nevada capital before Christmas to film content and spruik the match to local media.

“We are taking it really seriously,” said George. “We have actually invested in the trip. We are not just flying in and out, we are trying to win over some fans for us and the game.”

Shaun Johnson was sent to Las Vegas in December as a club ambassador to promote the match. Photo / Photosport

It has also been a big distraction – and some at the club probably can’t wait for it to be over – but George is enthusiastic about the wide-ranging benefits, for the brand, sponsors, commercial partners and fans. Even the playing group.

“It will be a high-pressure experience obviously but could really help some of the younger players get confidence and belief,” says George.

The club will also be exposed to a new audience, with the game against the Raiders (Sunday 4pm NZT) broadcast on Fox’s sports free-to-air channel (the other three matches are on Fox’s pay-television networks), into an estimated 125 million households.

“It’s the first game to go live to every home in America, we are the only game that is going on Fox free to air,” says George. “It’s a massive win for us. I’m not saying everyone is America is going to turn the TV on and watch it but we are exposed to the greatest opportunity through that platform alone and if you can pick up a few new fans then that’s great.”

