Finding a quality outside back – preferably a winger – has become a priority for the Warriors.
The looming absence of Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, who could miss most of the first half of the 2025 season as he recovers from wrist surgery, has exacerbated their issues on the flank.
Wing has become one of the most important positions in the NRL, given the yardage requirements, the amount of tries scored out wide and the increase in attacking kicks to the corners.
But the Warriors’ stocks are relatively threadbare, with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Edward Kosi the only specialist options with recent first-grade experience ahead of round one. And Tuivasa-Sheck, for all his proven qualities, is readjusting to the position as he hasn’t been a regular winger for more than a decade, since the 2014 season, though he played three times on the flank last year.
Kosi has had 32 matches in the past four years. He impressed at the start of the 2023 campaign and only lost his place to injury. Since then the 26-year-old has yet to convince, with the feeling he is suited to certain opposition. Kosi was limited to five NRL matches last year.