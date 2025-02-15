Advertisement
NRL: Warriors identify urgent recruitment priority after Dallin Watene-Zelezniak injury

The Warriors claim a 36-10 win over the Melbourne Storm. Video / Sky Sport

Finding a quality outside back – preferably a winger – has become a priority for the Warriors.

The looming absence of Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, who could miss most of the first half of the 2025 season as he recovers from wrist surgery, has exacerbated their issues on the flank.

Wing has become one of the most important positions in the NRL, given the yardage requirements, the amount of tries scored out wide and the increase in attacking kicks to the corners.

But the Warriors’ stocks are relatively threadbare, with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Edward Kosi the only specialist options with recent first-grade experience ahead of round one. And Tuivasa-Sheck, for all his proven qualities, is readjusting to the position as he hasn’t been a regular winger for more than a decade, since the 2014 season, though he played three times on the flank last year.

Kosi has had 32 matches in the past four years. He impressed at the start of the 2023 campaign and only lost his place to injury. Since then the 26-year-old has yet to convince, with the feeling he is suited to certain opposition. Kosi was limited to five NRL matches last year.

The uncertainty around Kosi was shown in a pre-season clash against the Storm on Saturday, with fullback Taine Tuaupiki used on the right wing ahead of him. Tuaupiki is versatile and undoubtedly talented but hasn’t played on the flank before at senior level, in either the NRL or NSW Cup.

The situation has arisen since the departure of Marcelo Montoya – granted an early release last October from his contract for family reasons. Montoya had been at the club for four years and was particularly prominent after Andrew Webster arrived as coach, playing in 46 NRL matches.

Setu Tu, a NSW Cup regular over the previous two seasons (37 matches) and who featured in three NRL pre-season matches, also moved back to Australia to link up with the Brisbane Tigers. He was then picked up by the Melbourne Storm and featured in Saturday’s trial against the Warriors.

Edward Kosi can play on the wing for the Warriors but was limited to five NRL matches last year. Photo / Photosport
The Auckland club scoured the market late last year – identifying a couple of targets, including one marquee name – but nothing came to fruition. They were also prepared to wait, rather than take someone who may not be the ideal fit, especially off the field.

That stance has shifted. While there won’t be a panic buy, there is a recognition that they need reinforcements given their limited cover and Kosi’s undulating career so far.

Adam Pompey started his NRL journey out wide (16 games in 2019 and 2020) but has been a front-line centre since. Sio Kali is promising but only 19, with last week’s hit out in Cronulla his first at that level. Moala Graham-Taufa (three games in 2024) is viewed more as a centre option.

To compound matters, Rocco Berry, who emerged as arguably the club’s most consistent centre in the first half of last season, remains on the casualty list. He has been out since June 2024 with a shoulder injury. During the off-season there were concerns it could develop into a long-term absence. They have since been alleviated somewhat, though his exact return date is still uncertain.

“We are hoping early rounds,” said Webster last week. “But it is one of those injuries – it could keep taking longer.”

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns. He has also reported on the Warriors and NRL for more than a decade.

