Herald graphic of potential Warriors fan, Donald Trump. Photo / Photosport

Powerful Aussie league boss Peter V’landys has made a plea to Donald Trump to attend the Warriors’ opening NRL game in Las Vegas, making an appeal to the US president on a Fox TV breakfast show.

The US broadcasting corporation will carry the clash between the Warriors and Canberra on free-to-air.

V’landys used Trump’s favourite catchword - “great”. He touched on Trump’s favourite subject — trade surplus — with an attempted joke. And he also used flattery, the key to unlocking Trump’s backing for anything.

V’landys said Trump could give league exposure that “money cannot buy” if he attended the March 2 season-opening promotion, which will also include repeat champions Penrith playing Cronulla.

“It would be priceless — there is no other person in America who could help generate awareness about rugby league than the president,” V’landys said on Fox on Sunday.