That was a lot of work – to learn a completely new position – but we never really saw the fruits of that labour across a campaign where the team rarely hit their straps. There was also a recognition that centre, a zone that is heavily congested, wasn’t making the most of his abilities with ball in hand.

Tuivasa-Sheck said the wing shift was discussed with coach Andrew Webster soon after he returned to pre-season, following Samoa’s tour of England.

“We spoke about it pretty clearly going into the Christmas break,” said Tuivasa-Sheck. “After that, I have come in from the new year and bought in, keen to get into this season.

“I was told there might be a home for me on the wing and I was like ‘yeah, let’s go’.”

It epitomises Tuivasa-Sheck’s attitude that he puts team requirements ahead of any personal ambitions. He admits that things have changed a lot since he was last a fulltime winger, in the 2014 season.

“Not just the position, but the whole game itself,” said Tuivasa-Sheck. “The game itself has got faster so just trying to keep up with the speed of it.”

Warriors wing Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (left) and coach Andrew Webster. Photo / Photosport

There are also marked differences between centre and wing. The defensive demands are usually less – though you need to be precise with any decision-making – but the aerobic requirements are much greater.

“There’s a big difference just in the Ks [kilometres] and the high-speed Ks that we do,” said Tuivasa-Sheck. “We do a lot more than you would do at centre and a lot more longer, high-speed runs. [I’ve] had to try and adjust a lot of things to manage to do that over 80 minutes.”

Tuivasa-Sheck was a standout in Saturday’s trial against the Melbourne Storm. He was as busy as ever in his appetite for work and crossed for two tries in the 36-10 win, with some eye-catching finishing.

“It was something we practised right throughout pre-season and all the shapes managed to work this time around and I was pretty pleased,” said Tuivasa-Sheck. “That first half, the boys stuck to the plan, the intent was clear and results showed. I felt good – I felt gassed a few times, just the high speeds on the wings [but] it was good fun.”

For his part, Webster likes what he has seen.

“Roger’s been so clear and focused,” said the coach. “He just looks at home on the wing. The thing is, Roger’s a workhorse. We all know how classy he is, but he likes to have as many carries as he can. If you play centre, you’re up on the end of the line defensively and your winger drops back, he gets the kick-return.”

With Tuivasa-Sheck locked down on the left, the other wing spot is up for grabs in the absence of Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and is likely a straight shootout between Ed Kosi and Taine Tuaupiki. Tuaupiki had never played on the flank at senior level but impressed there in both trials, with plenty of energy and zip in Saturday’s game.

“There is a little opportunity with Dallin being injured and there are a few of us that want to get it,” said Tuaupiki after the match.

Tuaupiki was a late switch into wing on Saturday – to give him another chance to show his wares there – with Te Maire Martin used at fullback. He scored two tries and made some other strong runs, though was outjumped by his opposite number for Melbourne’s first try.

“It’s no secret I’m one of the shortest in the comp [1.78m],” said Tuaupiki. “I need as much help as I can get on those ones, the guys inside me are working hard to shield me a bit and that will go a long way but when the ball goes in the air, I just do my best.”

But Tuaupiki has a lot of upside and will be a definite contender for a round-one spot.

“I’ll told Webby, anywhere in the 17, I’m happy to be,” said Tuaupiki. “Whether that is 1, 2, 7 or 14 – I’m keen.”

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns. He has also reported on the Warriors and NRL for more than a decade.