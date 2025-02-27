“It is so good to see the views out there – it is unbelievable.”

As part of the ongoing promotion for the NRL season opener in Las Vegas, we were standing on the Skywalk, an iconic location at Grand Canyon West. The horseshoe-shaped cantilever glass bridge extends 21 metres out over the rim of the canyon. The views are breathtaking – but not for the fainthearted, with a height equivalent to four Auckland Sky Towers stacked on top of each other.

Four players from the Canberra Raiders, Penrith Panthers, Cronulla Sharks and the Warriors. Photo / Michael Burgess

Precautions are taken; no cameras or phones are allowed to be taken out on to the platform (there was an exception made for media) to avoid any distractions or lost equipment, while the number of people is also carefully monitored.

“When I was younger I used to walk on roof trusses because I was a bit of a carpenter and I thought that was high,” laughed Ford. “But this is…it takes you aback, looking down there. You’ve just got to have a bit of an iron guts.”

Wednesday (local time) was a mandated day off for the NRL squads, ahead of Saturday’s match (Sunday NZT). Ford was the only Warrior to volunteer for this opportunity.

“Some of them chickened out, I think,” Ford said. “I don’t know how they couldn’t come to this. It’s great. Some of the boys were in game mode, some are scared of heights, but I was the first one to put my hand up for this. This is one to tell the kids.”

It was another reminder of the surreal nature of this impending round one contest, more than 10,800km from the Warriors' home base.

The Las Vegas experience has been particularly special for Ford. He’s a small town boy – hailing from Gerringong, 130km south of Sydney (population around 4000) - who had previously only been ventured beyond Australia three times (New Zealand, Thailand and Bali).

“I haven’t been to many spots - I haven’t really been anywhere like this,” said Ford. “It’s so good to wake up every day and see new places. Everything is massive. I’m so grateful you can do this through football.”

It was an epic trip. While the players took a helicopter from Las Vegas airport, the large media contingent had a different journey. There was a 30-minute bus ride to Boulder City Airport, where we boarded a 20-seat DHC6-300 Otter, a 1960’s plane that had been completely restored and rebuilt.

Michael Burgess on board the 20 seater DHC6-300 Otter to the Grand Canyon.

Despite some macabre humour from the Australian press pack, it was a comfortable 35-minute flight – also taking in views of the Hoover Dam - before a short bus ride took us to the Canyon.

Ford enjoyed the helicopter journey – “It was unreal, you are in the middle of Vegas and then you can see all the mountains, lakes, desert” – and has relished the time here so far, especially attending an NHL match and then the “boys’ night out” on Saturday.

But since Monday the emphasis has changed, as the squad zeroes in on the round one contest against the Canberra Raiders.

“It’s time to focus in,” said Ford. “There is a lot of distractions over here - the leadership groups have told us, ‘Boys we have had our fun now, let’s make sure we are nailing our prep’. We are here to get the two points and get out of here.”

Ford will be a key figure at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday (1pm NZT) as an interchange forward. He made a big impact at the Warriors in 2023 at second row – featuring in 24 games of that memorable campaign – but was switched to the middle in round 14 last season after some injuries, playing seven matches in the trenches.

“You are in the washing machine,” said Ford. “You don’t have a lot of time to gather your breath or anything. Webby [coach Andrew Webster] has told me early that I am going to be in the middle this year. So I’ve been trying to nail my role and learn the little differences.”

Michael Burgess travelled to Las Vegas courtesy of Air New Zealand