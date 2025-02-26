That forced Tuivasa-Sheck elsewhere, and with the two wing spots held by Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Marcelo Montoya, centre was where he’d slot in to hold down a first-team place.

However, 12 months on, you’d be hard pressed to make the case that Tuivasa-Sheck’s time in the centres yielded the same success as his days in the back three.

And now, on the eve of the Warriors’ 2025 campaign, the man himself concedes that while it didn’t pan out the way he or coach Andrew Webster envisioned, there’s no regrets on his part.

“At this stage of my career, I’m just glad to be on the field, glad to be in the 17,” he said.

“The coach had an idea of where he wanted to play me, he had the game plan. For me, as a player, I was just keen to get on the field.

“I bought into the game plan. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. But it’s all part of the game of NRL.

“You have to keep moving forward with it. This year I’m excited to be on the wing. We’ll go from there.”

Tuivasa-Sheck should at the very least feel comfortable back in his old position.

Beginning his career at the Sydney Roosters, he spent his first two seasons playing as a winger, before moving to fullback after Anthony Minichiello retired at the end of 2015.

And even though Tuivasa-Sheck didn’t look back once he did switch to fullback, his skill-set comfortably meets the demands required of a modern-day winger.

Even in his 30s, Tuivasa-Sheck still boasts the fast footwork needed for an outside back, while his game intelligence and physicality have never been in question.

In the Warriors’ pre-season victory over the Melbourne Storm, he scored twice and made 104 running metres playing on the wing.

Those metres will be more than handy once the season begins in earnest, with Webster’s Warriors game plan relying on wingers to carry the ball at the start of sets, and get forwards into position to attack the try-line.

That experience will be needed by Tuivasa-Sheck, given how much rugby league has changed since his last stint as a fulltime winger.

“I’m a little bit older, and more wiser - hopefully,” he said. “The different thing is my body composition at the moment.

“When I came into the game, I was probably 80kg, a lot lighter and quicker. Now I’m heavier and the game’s gotten faster.

“It’s [about] trying to adjust my body composition to keep in time with the game, keep up with the pace.”

While Tuivasa-Sheck will want and need a strong season in 2025, the same can be said for his team as a whole.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck of the Warriors is moving forward, starting with playing the Canberra Raiders in Las Vegas. Photo / Photosport

Having captured the nation’s attention in 2023, last year saw the club come crashing back down to earth.

From a fourth-placed regular season finish in Webster’s first campaign, 2024 had the Warriors in 13th, with just nine wins from 24 games.

But this year has brought a reset with it.

Captain Tohu Harris and Shaun Johnson have both retired, while Addin Fonua-Blake has also departed for the bright lights of Cronulla.

But given his place as a senior statesman and former captain of the club himself, Tuivasa-Sheck says Sunday’s season opener against the Raiders gives the Warriors their first chance to make a statement that 2025 is, in fact, their year.

“It’s a chance for us to show what we’ve been doing over the pre-season. We’ve got a new group, a new set of leaders, new players coming in, new plans.

“I’m just excited to go out there and express it. The last month we’ve been running against each other.

“I’m excited to play with this new group of boys.”

Alex Powell is an online sports editor for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.



