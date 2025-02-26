Despite being named as the NRL’s best fullback in 2015 and the competition’s best player altogether in 2018, the No 1 jersey was occupied by Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad by the time he returned to the sport after a switch to the Blues.
“At this stage of my career, I’m just glad to be on the field, glad to be in the 17,” he said.
“The coach had an idea of where he wanted to play me, he had the game plan. For me, as a player, I was just keen to get on the field.
“I bought into the game plan. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. But it’s all part of the game of NRL.
“You have to keep moving forward with it. This year I’m excited to be on the wing. We’ll go from there.”
Tuivasa-Sheck should at the very least feel comfortable back in his old position.
Beginning his career at the Sydney Roosters, he spent his first two seasons playing as a winger, before moving to fullback after Anthony Minichiello retired at the end of 2015.
And even though Tuivasa-Sheck didn’t look back once he did switch to fullback, his skill-set comfortably meets the demands required of a modern-day winger.
Even in his 30s, Tuivasa-Sheck still boasts the fast footwork needed for an outside back, while his game intelligence and physicality have never been in question.
In the Warriors’ pre-season victory over the Melbourne Storm, he scored twice and made 104 running metres playing on the wing.
Those metres will be more than handy once the season begins in earnest, with Webster’s Warriors game plan relying on wingers to carry the ball at the start of sets, and get forwards into position to attack the try-line.
From a fourth-placed regular season finish in Webster’s first campaign, 2024 had the Warriors in 13th, with just nine wins from 24 games.
But this year has brought a reset with it.
Captain Tohu Harris and Shaun Johnson have both retired, while Addin Fonua-Blake has also departed for the bright lights of Cronulla.
But given his place as a senior statesman and former captain of the club himself, Tuivasa-Sheck says Sunday’s season opener against the Raiders gives the Warriors their first chance to make a statement that 2025 is, in fact, their year.
“It’s a chance for us to show what we’ve been doing over the pre-season. We’ve got a new group, a new set of leaders, new players coming in, new plans.
“I’m just excited to go out there and express it. The last month we’ve been running against each other.