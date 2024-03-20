Roger Tuivasa-Sheck against the Cronulla Sharks. Photo / Photosport

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has categorically dismissed the notion of returning to the Warriors’ No 1 jersey, despite the absence of teammate Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad.

Back in the NRL after a stint in rugby with the Blues and All Blacks, Tuivasa-Sheck’s return to the 13-man code has been solid, if unspectacular.

In particular, the 30-year-old has moved away from fullback - where he made his name across stints with both the Warriors and the Sydney Roosters - and is instead lining up at centre on the left edge.

In Nicoll-Klokstad’s absence, Taine Tuaupiki has deputised at fullback, in order to allow Tuivasa-Sheck to build combinations on the left.

Following the Warriors’ opening-round defeat to the Cronulla Sharks, former teammate Adam Blair made the point that Tuivasa-Sheck should shift back to fullback, as Nicoll-Klokstad struggles with a hamstring issue and is yet to take the field so far in 2024.

However, Tuivasa-Sheck has nailed his colours to the mast as to which jersey he feels best in.

“Adam Blair’s not the coach,” Tuivasa-Sheck joked. “He’s a good friend.

“I’m enjoying it as a centre. I’m still trying to learn, and I’m enjoying that process of learning to be a centre.

“Taine’s doing a great job and I’m enjoying centre.”

Tuivasa-Sheck’s concession is significant, given he won the NRL’s Dally M Medal as a fullback - the only Warriors player to ever do so.

But by his own admission, those days are behind him.

Instead, all his efforts are being channelled into learning what it means to be a first-grade quality centre.

“I’m closer to the action, I’m right up there on the front line. There’s a lot of contact and action up there. I’m definitely enjoying it.

“I’m still working out the centre position, the lungs are still trying to work it out.

“It’s been fun. [I’m] enjoying it out there with Marcelo [Montoya], and Jacko [Jackson Ford] and Mets [Luke Metcalf].

“I enjoy left centre, we’ve got to keep building.”

For coach Andrew Webster, Tuivasa-Sheck hasn’t taken a backwards step in his new role.

While Webster concedes Tuivasa-Sheck at fullback remains an option to make use of if Tuaupiki were unavailable, the work he’s doing at centre has been everything asked of him.

And despite being a 30-year-old rookie in the position, there is still plenty to come from the former captain.

“I’ve loved it,” he said. “For playing centre for the first time in the NRL, I think he’s done a fantastic job.

“I’m rapt with his defence, I just want to keep going that way. In the second half [against Melbourne] he put himself in the game a number of times. That’s what we want.

“In four or five weeks, the role is going to look better, we’ll see him with his hands on the ball more.

“But at the same stage, he’s doing what the team needs doing right now, and it’s having a big impact on the side.

“We’re rapt with how he’s going.”

That, though, has come with its own challenges.

In particular, the increase in workload defensively has been noticeable for Tuivasa-Sheck.

“In that first game, I made 14 tackles, in the second I made 19,” he explained.

“When I was at fullback, I think I made 15 the whole season.

“Being able to be front-line and make those tackles, be on the kick-chase and make back-to-back tackles, the body is definitely loving it.”

