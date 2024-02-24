Warriors coach Andrew Webster and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. Photo / Photosport

Warriors coach Andrew Webster has again ruled out the possibility of using Roger Tuivasa-Sheck at fullback to start the 2024 season – in the absence of the injured Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad.

Off the back of a standout performance in Christchurch last week, Tuivasa-Sheck was prominent in Saturday’s 34-22 win over the Dolphins, finishing with a team high 196 metres along with eight tackle busts. He looked sharp at left centre, before being used at the back for the second half, replacing rookie Taine Tuaupiki.

Once installed as custodian, the 30-year-old looked like he had never been away, organising the defence, escaping from his in goal, testing forwards through the middle and setting up their final try with some nifty footwork. It would have brought back memories for most of the 14,750 crowd – who witnessed Tuivasa-Sheck’s glory days as one of the best fullbacks in the sport – and will invariably start the discussion again about Webster’s options.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

However, the coach explained that circumstances led to Tuivasa-Sheck’s extended spell at fullback, after Tuaupiki suffered a corked thigh in the first half.

“In an NRL game you would say play on but we just wanted to get him off, so it didn’t get worse,” said Webster. “I was always going to play Roger [there in the] last 20, so he played the full 40 and looked good. He looked good at centre too. [Tuivasa-Sheck] is going to be on the field at centre if Taine is fit, which he will be.”

Tuaupiki also showed his qualities on Saturday in a busy first half. He was defensively sound, strong on kick returns and backed up well.

As a dress rehearsal, Saturday’s performance was a pass mark, though Webster was far from satisfied. There was plenty to like – especially with the start to both halves – but it won’t be good enough for round one in a fortnight.

“We have to improve a lot,” said Webster. “You are just not going to win NRL games if you are not disciplined and playing for 80 minutes and we didn’t play for 80 minutes. But it is not around education; it is around focus and doing it for longer.”

The Warriors conceded nine penalties to zero, which Webster said was fair – “we bought that upon ourselves”.

Shaun Johnson of the NZ Warriors. Photo / Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

There were also handling errors and wayward passes, which stalled momentum at the end of each half.

“It’s not going to get it done if we are like that,” said Webster. “We are only as good as our weakest link and we had too many individual brain explosions at times.”

But Webster was also pleased with plenty, including the kicking, the chase and the general offensive threat, with six impressive tries and many other opportunities.

“When we were on, I thought we looked really good,” said Webster.

Aside from the final quarter, the Warriors built their attack nicely, with speed through the middle and options out wide, even if the execution varied.

Shaun Johnson got through an hour, despite only training a handful of sessions after his ankle injury, easing any fears about his round one availability.

“He was good, he kicked really well, knew how we wanted to play, organised them well,” said Webster.

Luke Metcalf edged his battle with Te Maire Martin, thanks to a couple of try assists and some smart plays, while Marata Niukore was impressive in his new middle role.

“He was excellent,” said Webster. “He gives us plenty of versatility, gives us that big guy off the bench and can go to back row if he needs too. He has enjoyed that role all pre-season.”

Webster reported no major injuries out of the match, though Chanel Harris-Tavita missed the match with a tight calf.

The coach has some difficult decisions to make over the next two weeks, though he is close to settling on his best 17.

“[Saturday night] made a few things clearer in certain positions, which I won’t talk about,” said Webster. “I think 90 per cent of the team has picked itself over the last two trials and training... they have all trained well, that’s the hard part. They haven’t trained poor and no one has come back fat or unfit, everyone is in good shape.”

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns. He has also reported on the Warriors and NRL for more than a decade.