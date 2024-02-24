Mitchell Barnett of the NZ Warriors celebrates his try with Taine Tuaupiki. Photo / Photosport

As far as pre-season games, this was about as good as it gets.

The Warriors attacked with verve – scoring some sparkling tries – defended with gusto and grit for much of the match and avoided any major injury scare.

While the real stuff doesn’t get underway for a fortnight, this 34-22 victory over the Dolphins on Saturday will continue the buzz around the Auckland team.

The Queensland side were hampered by injuries and concussions but the Warriors ticked most boxes on a hot, humid evening, where it was 27 degrees at kickoff.

In front of a vocal 14,276 crowd, their execution was good, albeit with some pre-season rust, and the defensive line solid, apart from the final quarter.

Shaun Johnson didn’t miss a beat in an hour on the field, while Kurt Capewell showed why he will be such an important recruit.

And just like last week, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck was a standout. He was strong at left centre in the first half, then made a seamless switch to fullback, winding back the clock from the back.

The game also underlined the options available to Andrew Webster, with considerably more depth than last year. The coach won’t be thrilled with everything but should be satisfied.

Shaun Johnson in action against the Dolphins. Photo / Photosport

Both teams lost troops early, with Tohu Harris and former Warrior Sean O’Sullivan leaving the field in the first 10 minutes after nasty collisions, though Harris returned after an HIA check.

After sustained pressure – without the execution - the Warriors finally broke through in the 13th minute, with Luke Metcalf carving out space for Marcelo Montoya in a swift blindside move.

Five minutes later the Warriors went straight through the front door. Prop Mitch Barnett crashed over near the posts, but the momentum was created by Capewell, who busted the line and drew in multiple defenders.

The Dolphins tried to build something – but were generally too flat – though Tuivasa-Sheck pulled out a smart cover tackle after the Warriors were outflanked. There was more, as Dallin Watene-Zelezniak burgled another intercept, reading Kodi Nikorima’s pass to sprint 50 metres unchallenged for an 18-0 lead.

The visitors finally got something going just after the half-hour, with Jake Averillo scooping up Nikorima’s angled grubber, after a Watene-Zelezniak error gave them territory, followed by multiple repeat sets.

The Dolphins had further opportunities before the break – as errors crept in for the Warriors – but the defence held firm. Tuivasa-Sheck switched to fullback to start the second half, with Taine Tuaupiki given a rest.

Their fourth try was the best of the day, as Johnson threw an inch-perfect ball as Rocco Berry hit the hole. The buildup had been impressive, with a Marata Niukore bust.

Dolphins winger Jack Bostock reduced the deficit – with an AFL-style catch – before Niukore’s try, after Te Maire Martin and Luke Metcalf combined well. From there the Dolphins had their best period, as the Warriors got a bit loose, with tries to Herbie Farnworth and Val Te Whare in the space of three minutes, before Ali Leiataua completed the scoring.

Warriors 34 (Marcelo Montoya, Mitch Barnett, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Rocco Berry, Marata Niukore, Ali Leiataua tries; Shaun Johnson 4, Luke Metcalf goals)

Dolphins 22 (Jake Averillo, Jack Bostock, Herbie Farnworth, Val Te Whare tries; Kodi Nikorima, Jamayne Issako, Isaiya Katoa goals)

Halftime: 18-6