Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport
Updated

Shaun Johnson masterclass leads Warriors into NRL preliminary final

Michael Burgess
By
3 mins to read
The Warriors are only one game away from the Grand Final after beating the Newcastle Knights 40-10. Video / Sky Sport

Shaun Johnson is already a Warriors legend – but his standing will go to a whole new level after this.

He wasn’t even supposed to be playing on Saturday night, after tearing his calf muscle

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport