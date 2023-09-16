Shaun Johnson is already a Warriors legend – but his standing will go to a whole new level after this.

He wasn’t even supposed to be playing on Saturday night, after tearing his calf muscle in training just over a fortnight ago.

Though there were positive noises all week from the Warriors camp, it was hard to imagine how the 33-year-old could defy medical science to take the field, especially with the explosive demands of his position.

But not only did he play, he came up with one of his best performances of the season. He organised surperbly, his kicking game was on song and he had a hand in most of the Warriors’ seven tries in their 40-10 win over Newcastle.

It was a remarkable effort and a wonderful moment for Johnson, playing in a home final for the first time in his career.

And you could see what it meant, as he left the field to a standing ovation with seven minutes to go, with a lap of honour in front of his adoring faithful.

His participation had been in doubt – even on Saturday afternoon – and there was rousing cheers when his name was confirmed in the lineup just after 5.05pm. Johnson seemed to be taking it easy in the warmup.

He ran out 11th among his teammates, with all eyes on that bandaged left calf. He was starting but how long would he last? No one was sure.

Shaun Johnson of the Warriors. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

“I hope he is still there at the end,” one punter remarked to the Herald.

Those fears were soon assuaged. He swung into work on the Warriors’ first set, directing traffic and darting left and right, before putting Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad into space in just the second minute for a try.

His kicking made an immediate difference in the first few sets and the crowd was in dreamland with a 16-0 lead after 11 minutes.

Johnson was too, as he leapt into the arms of try scorer Marcelo Montoya, alleviating any lingering doubts about his calf muscle.

From there things got better and better. Johnson chanced his arm to run soon after halftime and had the ball on a string, as the Warriors came home strong.

A peak moment was after he set up Dallin Watene-Zelezniak for a trademark try, then ran to celebrate with the crowd.

While it was a team effort – with superb work from the forwards – there was no doubt this was Johnson’s night. And the feeling was mutual, with the veteran halfback saying after the match that it was the most memorable night at Mt Smart of his career.

Newcastle coach Adam O’Brien admitted Johnson was pivotal and the difference between the two teams, while Warriors counterpoint Andrew Webster was thrilled with his output.