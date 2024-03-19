Rocco Berry (No 3), Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (centre) and Wayde Egan celebrate a try in last year's NRL elimination final against the Newcastle Knights at Go Media Mount Smart Stadium. Photo / Photosport

Rocco Berry (No 3), Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (centre) and Wayde Egan celebrate a try in last year's NRL elimination final against the Newcastle Knights at Go Media Mount Smart Stadium. Photo / Photosport

Wayde Egan has been named to return from injury, as part of the Warriors’ starting side to face the Canberra Raiders in Christchurch on Friday.

The 26-year-old hooker has been battling an elbow issue since the opening defeat to the Cronulla Sharks earlier this month and missed last weekend’s last-gasp defeat to the Melbourne Storm.

That encounter saw Egan named to wear the No 9 jersey, before being scratched before kickoff and replaced by Freddy Lussick.

But with the extra week to recover, coach Andrew Webster has named his first-choice rake as the Warriors hunt their first win of 2024.

Elsewhere, the rest of the starting side is unchanged from the loss in Melbourne.

Taine Tuaupiki remains at fullback, as Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad continues his recovery from a hamstring issue, and forms the back three along with Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Marcelo Montoya.

Freshly re-signed Luke Metcalf keeps hold of the No 6 jersey alongside Shaun Johnson as the halves pairing, while Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Rocco Berry are unchanged as the centres.

In the forwards, Addin Fonua-Blake and Mitchell Barnett remain as the front row, with Jackson Ford and Kurt Capewell retained on the edges, while captain Tohu Harris will start at lock.

The Warriors defeated the Raiders home and away in 2023, winning 36-14 in Canberra to spoil the party for Jarrod Croker’s 300th game, before a Johnson field goal inspired a golden point 21-20 victory at Go Media Stadium later in the season.

Warriors team to face Canberra Raiders (kickoff 8pm Friday at Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch)

1. Taine Tuaupiki

2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

3. Rocco Berry

4. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

5. Marcelo Montoya

6. Luke Metcalf

7. Shaun Johnson

8. Addin Fonua-Blake

9. Wayde Egan

10. Mitchell Barnett

11. Jackson Ford

12. Kurt Capewell

13. Tohu Harris (captain)

Interchange

14. Freddy Lussick

15. Tom Ale

16. Bunty Afoa

17. Dylan Walker

Reserves

18. Adam Pompey

20. Jazz Tevaga

21. Te Maire Martin

22. Jacob Laban

23. Chanel Harris-Tavita