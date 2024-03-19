Wayde Egan has been named to return from injury, as part of the Warriors’ starting side to face the Canberra Raiders in Christchurch on Friday.
The 26-year-old hooker has been battling an elbow issue since the opening defeat to the Cronulla Sharks earlier this month and missed last weekend’s last-gasp defeat to the Melbourne Storm.
That encounter saw Egan named to wear the No 9 jersey, before being scratched before kickoff and replaced by Freddy Lussick.
But with the extra week to recover, coach Andrew Webster has named his first-choice rake as the Warriors hunt their first win of 2024.
Elsewhere, the rest of the starting side is unchanged from the loss in Melbourne.
Taine Tuaupiki remains at fullback, as Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad continues his recovery from a hamstring issue, and forms the back three along with Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Marcelo Montoya.
Freshly re-signed Luke Metcalf keeps hold of the No 6 jersey alongside Shaun Johnson as the halves pairing, while Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Rocco Berry are unchanged as the centres.
In the forwards, Addin Fonua-Blake and Mitchell Barnett remain as the front row, with Jackson Ford and Kurt Capewell retained on the edges, while captain Tohu Harris will start at lock.
The Warriors defeated the Raiders home and away in 2023, winning 36-14 in Canberra to spoil the party for Jarrod Croker’s 300th game, before a Johnson field goal inspired a golden point 21-20 victory at Go Media Stadium later in the season.
Warriors team to face Canberra Raiders (kickoff 8pm Friday at Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch)
1. Taine Tuaupiki
2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak
3. Rocco Berry
4. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
5. Marcelo Montoya
6. Luke Metcalf
7. Shaun Johnson
8. Addin Fonua-Blake
9. Wayde Egan
10. Mitchell Barnett
11. Jackson Ford
12. Kurt Capewell
13. Tohu Harris (captain)
Interchange
14. Freddy Lussick
15. Tom Ale
16. Bunty Afoa
17. Dylan Walker
Reserves
18. Adam Pompey
20. Jazz Tevaga
21. Te Maire Martin
22. Jacob Laban
23. Chanel Harris-Tavita