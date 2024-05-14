Charnze Nicoll-Kolkstad moves into the halves for the Warriors. Photo / Photosport

Charnze Nicoll-Kolkstad moves into the halves for the Warriors. Photo / Photosport

The Warriors have made drastic changes to their side to face the Penrith Panthers in Brisbane, as Andrew Webster’s side bid to end their NRL losing run.

Winless in five games, and off the back of four straight defeats, four injuries to first-string players have forced Webster’s hand.

Shaun Johnson, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Rocco Berry and Freddy Lussick have joined an already bloated casualty ward, and resulted in a significantly different starting side.

Most significantly, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad moves from fullback into the halves, and will start at five-eighth in partnering Te Maire Martin in the No 7 jersey.

Taine Tuapiki takes Nicoll-Klokstad’s place in the back three, while Marcelo Montoya returns to the left wing after being dropped from last weekend’s defeat to the Sydney Roosters.

In the centres, Ali Leiataua comes in for his first start of the season, and second NRL appearance after making his debut against the Canberra Raiders last year.

Wayde Egan returns to the starting side, fresh from re-signing with the Warriors through to the end of the 2027 season, while the rest of the forward pack is unchanged from that which faced the Roosters.

However, the Warriors have also lost Tuivasa-Sheck until round 17 at the earliest, after the dual international suffered a hamstring strain in training last week.

Johnson has been ruled out until after the Warriors’ bye week in round 13, following a pectoral injury, while Berry has the same recovery timeline after breaking his hand.

The Warriors face the Panthers in Brisbane for the second year in succession, as part of the NRL’s Magic Round. Last season, the Panthers took an 18-6 victory on their way to a third straight NRL Premiership.

Warriors team to face Penrith Panthers (kickoff 3.50pm Sunday at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane)

1. Taine Tuaupiki

2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

3. Ali Leiataua

4. Adam Pompey

5. Marcelo Montoya

6. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad

7. Te Maire Martin

8. Addin Fonua-Blake

9. Wayde Egan

10. Bunty Afoa

11. Jackson Ford

12. Mitch Barnett

13. Tohu Harris (c)

Interchange

14. Dylan Walker

15. Tom Ale

16. Jazz Tevaga

17. Jacob Laban

Reserves

18. Zyon Maiu’u

20. Ed Kosi

21. Paul Roache

22. Tanner Stowers-Smith

23. Ben Farr



