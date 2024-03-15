The Warriors have found the location for their themed pub, which they hope will become the best sports bar in New Zealand.

The club has bought the Holy Hop bar in Kingsland, which they will fully refurnish and refit, with an estimated opening date of August or September 2024. The location was previously the site of the Neighbourhood bar, which was established in 2011, before Holy Hop came into existence eight years later.

As revealed by the Weekend Herald in January, the branded pub is part of a strategy to diversify revenue streams – after the Covid period highlighted their massive reliance on NRL funding – as well as boost their visibility and footprint in the marketplace.

It’s a bold move.

As well as purchasing the business, the club has also bought the building, which houses a Domino’s outlet, a restaurant and a motorcycle accessories dealership (techmoto).

The Weekend Herald understands the NRL franchise – though owners Autex – have spent close to $10 million on the venture.

Warriors chief executive Cameron George. Photo / Photosport

“Autex has purchased the entire building as a freehold investment,” confirmed Warriors’ chief executive Cameron George to the Weekend Herald. “There are multiple tenants, and the hospitality component is one part of the strategy. It’s a business opportunity as well as an investment.”

George said they had assessed numerous options for the potential pub but the Holy Hop site “ticked all the boxes”.

They had been advised of the opportunity by Lion Breweries, a club partner and after completing due diligence decided it was the ideal spot.

“There were many reasons,” George said. “The condition of the building, the layout was ideal, accessibility from the main street, exposure, indoor/outdoor flow, the functionality of the space that we can develop into a good hospitality option. There is parts of it we can do different things in and it won’t impact on the other parts, watching a separate sport or things like that. It lends itself to a lot of versatility.”

Kingsland also appealed as a vibrant area in a central location, with good public transport access and a lot of events, though George said it didn’t mean the Warriors were planning to play more often at Eden Park in the future.

“No, not at all,” said George. “This is purely a business decision, a business venture. It is not your leagues club scenario [in Australia], where they are attached to the footy ground and this has got nothing to do with our playing future.”

“If we opened a retail shop, we don’t have to open it in Penrose. You open it where you feel like it provides you the best opportunity for a greater return. We had the chance to not only buy the business but also the building, so it made sense.”

Holy Hop was formerly Neighbourhood. Photo / Babiche Martens

George emphasised it won’t just be a space for Warriors fans, even if the NRL team is a central component. They want to attract followers of every sport – “if the Blues are on, we will be supporting the Blues” – while obviously catering for die hard Warrior’s supporters.

The club has partnered with Joe Jakicevich, who has been in liquor and hospitality industry for four decades. His family own the Glengarry’s business while Jakicevich is the owner and managing director of Hancocks, a major importer and distributor of beer, wine and spirits.

Jakicevich, who is a long-time family friend of Warriors’ owner Mark Robinson and a former Glenora Bears junior, is a co-investor in the new bar and will run the operation, which he estimates will need 30 to 40 staff.

The new bar won’t just be a space for Warriors fans. Photo / Aaron Gillions, www.photosport.nz

He has firm ideas on the recipe for success, taking some inspiration from sports bars he has visited in the United States.

“You need very good visuals, with a minimum of two screens from wherever you are sitting – but not three,” said Jakicevich. “You want a great drinks mix and interesting food options, without being a gourmet restaurant. There are a lot of places that don’t do great food. And you want staff that enjoy sport.”

Having Robinson as the building landlord had swayed his decision to get involved financially, after he had been advising the Warriors on their potential venture.

“Everything we do in here in terms of setting it up will be high quality,” said Jakicevich. “That’s the way Mark operates. We want to have a classy place that everyone will feel comfortable to come to.”

The bar was closed on Friday. Inside refurbishment starts next week. George said there was no hurry – “we are working with experts and want to get it right” – but it could potentially open in August or September.

Members and fans would have an opportunity to submit suggestions for the name of the new headquarters.

Overall, George is optimistic it will be a big hit, commercially and as a destination.

“There is a gap in the market for us. We believe we can bring a lot of content and have the opportunity to create the best sports bar in New Zealand and a concept that is going to appeal to a lot of people.”

“It will also lead to great engagement with the Warriors, through our members and fans as well as our commercial partners, though it is going to be a venue that welcomes everyone, in a happy and safe environment.”

“Ever since Covid, we really want to stand on our own two feet and this is a big step in that direction.”

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns. He has also reported on the Warriors and NRL for more than a decade.